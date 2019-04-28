Will 90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Be Deported Following Divorce?

With 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson filling for divorce from wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima, fans of the show are wondering what will happen next for the Brazil native. Will she be deported back to Brazil, or is she going to stay in the U.S. and fight for her visa?

Immigration lawyer Edward Shulman of The Shulman Law Group in New Jersey told Us Weekly that Larissa’s fate depends on what her “status” is. Since she entered the country on a K-1 fiancé visa, which required her to marry Colt within 90 days, she would have to have applied for a green card to be allowed to remain and work in the U.S. However, if Johnson is unwilling to sponsor his estranged wife for a green card, her only other option would be to “self-petition herself as an abused spouse,” according to Shulman.

However, Larissa was arrested for domestic abuse on several occasions, so she may have a hard time proving that she was the one abused. Earlier this year, Larissa attacked her husband and was arrested in Clark County, Nevada and later charged for misdemeanor domestic violence. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said, “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and that Larissa “was the aggressor in this case.”

Larissa did have scratches on her body, but TMZ reported that they appeared to be self-inflicted. Both photographed themselves with bloody injuries to their faces following the latest incident. Larissa had also been arrested twice before for domestic violence against her husband in 2018 – the first time was in June, just days before their wedding, and again in November, though charges in both cases were dismissed.

Unfortunately for Larissa, her arrests could negatively impact whether or not she is allowed to remain in the country and if she’ll be approved for her green card. If she is detained, it could take months, and possibly even years, for her to be deported.

Colt has since since filed for divorce from Larissa. In early January, E! News stated that Colt “filed a complaint in Nevada on Friday for divorce without children against Lima, as well as an affidavit of resident witness and a request for issuance of joint preliminary injunction.”

Colt threw a “reverse bachelor party” in March to celebrate the divorce. Ahead of the party, he spoke with In Touch Weekly and told them he didn’t know if Larissa would be deported and that he “ultimately doesn’t care.” He even attempted to cancel her green card application, although it’s unclear at this time if he succeeded.

“I don’t want to be responsible for her for any amount of time. So that is my objective now,” he told In Touch.

Larissa is apparently fighting her deportation. She told HollywoodLife that she has an immigration lawyer and is trying her hardest to prove that she deserves to stay in America, and that she really did come here for love, despite her marriage failing.

“I have an immigration attorney and I will try to prove that I had the best of intentions coming here,” Larissa revealed to HollywoodLife. “I have lots of proof that I really came her for love and had the best of intentions.”

With the significant issues the couple faced throughout their short-lived marriage, and the obvious tension and sour feelings the two currently share, it’s hard to imagine Colt would go out of his way to continue to sponsor Larissa after their divorce is finalized.

