XXXTentacion ‘Found Alive’ Is Fake News

XXXTentacion was found alive in the woods in South Florida, according to a fake news article. An article was published on Trend-News on April 15, 2019, saying that XXX had been found alive. Another fake news site, YouReact247, published a similar article giving the specific fake location where XXX was found, the woods in South Florida.

It comes less than a year after the rapper, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was shot dead outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20 years old. Authorities believe that the rapper was killed as part of a botched robbery.

One Claim Said That XXXTentacion Faked His Death in Order to Release a New Album

The fake article from Trend-News claims that XXXTentacion faked his own death as a means to “punk his fans for a new concept album.” That fake album will be called “The Dangers of Fake News.” The fake album is due to be released in 2019 and fans could listen on “XXX’s Spotify.” While the YouReact247 article alleges that since being found, XXX will be forced to serve six months in prison.

Trend-News is a website that was set up so that people could create “news articles” in order to play pranks. The disclaimer for the site reads, “This website is an entertainment website, jokes are created by users. These are humorous jokes, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information.” YouReact247 operates in a similar manner.

Rumors & Conspiracies Have Surrounded XXXTentacion’s Death for the Past Year

This is not the first time that unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories emerged surrounding the death of XXX. One of the most popular theories was based around the fact that the rapper was shown at his own funeral in the music video for the song, “Sad.”

XXXTentacion before death video… 💔 (this was from his live a while back) #XXXTentacion #ripxxxtentaction pic.twitter.com/0An2EFTPiX — kayla montalbano (@kaylarose0418) June 19, 2018

Another theory centered on an Instagram video that XXX uploaded the day before his death. The rapper said in the video:

If worse thing comes to worst, and I f***ing die a tragic death of somes*** and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it to turn into something positive and to at least have a good life. If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy or they found some sort of answers or resolve in my life regardless of the negative around my name, regardless of the bad things people say to me. I don’t give a f*** because I know my goal in the end and I know what I want for everyone and I know what my message is. I just wanted to say, I appreciate and love all of you and I believe in you all.

Shortly after his death, the rapper’s family held a public memorial that included an open casket, reported the New York Times at the time. On January 26, XXX’s son Gekyume Onfroy was born in Florida. His birth was announced by XXX’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard.

