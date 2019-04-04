WATCH: Kevin Costner’s John Dutton Is Alive But Facing Health Scares in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Trailer

Despite the crazy way that Season 1 ended, Kevin Costner is back as John Dutton for Season 2 of Yellowstone. Paramount just released the trailer, which you can watch in the video above, and it looks like John Dutton is alive and well (for the most part – see the very end of the story for one scene in the trailer you might miss.)

John Dutton’s fate was a big concern for fans when Season 1 ended. The season had gotten record-breaking views, which was in no small part because of Kevin Costner’s involvement. In fact, it was 2018’s most-watched new cable series and most-watched drama series on ad-supported cable TV since 2016. The show averaged 5.1 million total viewers, beating American Horror Story, Westworld, and Better Call Saul. It also had 20 million digital views during its first season. In fact, 5.4 million tuned in for the season finale, where it looked like John Dutton was going to die.

A couple episodes before the finale, John was throwing up blood and was diagnosed with cancer. Then John acted like everything was OK, but he did seem to be making plans in case he was gone. But then in the finale, there was a scene with Rip where he asked John how much time he has left and John said not long. It’s not clear if they’re talking about his health though.

Then in the finale, John talked with Beth and asked her to put the ranch in a trust and to be the executor. “Don’t ever sell it,” he made her promise.

Later in the Season 1 finale, there was another scene where Beth was crying and John was talking about how many people used to sit at the dinner table. It wasn’t clear why Beth was crying, but we were left to assume it was about John’s health. John said: “It doesn’t matter how many people sit at the table honey. What matters is that they have a place to sit.” And Beth said, “I’m not doing this for a table. I’m doing this for you. When you’re gone, we’ll sell the table first.” And John said: “I’m not going anywhere.” And Beth answered, with tears: “I sure hope not.” Then John walked across the field toward the majestic mountains as the ending scene music played. The song was really sad, talking about a man whose work is almost over and won’t be around.

This left many fans wondering if John was returning. But now, based on the phenomenal Season 2 trailer, we know that he’s back. And he looks healthy. It’s nice to see John Dutton alive and well, very much a part of Season 2.

But here’s a warning… One clip from the trailer shows that things aren’t perfect for John Dutton. In fact, it looks like he’s going to have a major setback at one point, judging from this scene where he’s bleeding from the mouth. Is he throwing up blood again?

Yellowstone premieres June 19. To see more photos and analysis from the Season 2 trailer, along with details about the cast for Season 2, see Heavy’s story here.