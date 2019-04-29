What Type of Fire Does a Zombie Ice Dragon Breathe on ‘Game of Thrones’?

Warning: This post has spoilers from Season 7 on… Daenerys’ beloved dragon Viserion has been under the Night King’s control since the end of Season 7 on Game of Thrones, when the Night King speared Viserion, killing him. He then brought Viserion back to life in a way that seemed similar to how the White Walkers are created. Now Viserion is the Night King’s dragon to ride, and we may see him in battle again.

There’s a lot of debate about whether Viserion is more like a wight or a White Walker. But from his creation, it looks like he’s more similar to a White Walker. He was raised from the dead when the Night King touched him and his eyes turned blue. Each White Walker is created when the Night King touches their face as a baby and their eyes turn blue. The biggest difference is that Viserion was already dead when he was turned undead.

But his origin is very different from wights, who simply rise from the dead when the Night King raises his hands, no touch required. So Viserion definitely leans more in the White Walker direction, with a bit of autonomy left, rather than a wight.

Just what type of fire he breathes is another question.

When Zombie Viserion destroyed the wall, he blew flames of blue fire over and over while the Night King was riding him. He seemed to be able to breathe more blue flames as an undead than he was ever able to breathe when he was alive. But he also looked older and more run down than he should have. You could see holes in his wings, which made his ability to fly strange in and of itself.

Here’s a description of an ice dragon’s flame from the books. A quote from A World of Ice and Fire about ice dragons reads:

Of all the queer and fabulous denizens of the Shivering Sea, however, the greatest are the ice dragons. These colossal beasts, many times larger than the dragons of Valyria, are said to be made of living ice, with eyes of pale blue crystal and vast translucent wings through which the moon and stars can be glimpsed as they wheel across the sky. Whereas common dragons (if any dragon can truly be said to be common) breathe flame, ice dragons supposedly breathe cold, a chill so terrible that it can freeze a man solid in half a heartbeat. Sailors from half a hundred nations have glimpsed these great beasts over the centuries, so mayhaps there is some truth behind the tales. Archmaester Margate has suggested that many legends of the north — freezing mists, ice ships, Cannibal Bay, and the like — can be explained as distorted reports of ice-dragon activity. Though an amusing notion, and not without a certain elegance, this remains the purest conjecture. As ice dragons supposedly melt when slain, no actual proof of their existence has ever been found.

But Viserion’s fire doesn’t seem to be cold, rather it’s very very hot. (Blue fire is actually hotter than red.) Yet, fire alone isn’t enough to take down Bran the Builder’s Wall. The best guess we can make about Viserion’s blue fire is that his fire is imbued with a type of magic. In fact, the color blue as connected to magic has a history in the Game of Thrones universe that might connect to Undead Viserion’s fire.

We saw that blue fire magic when the Children of the Forest were defending the Three-Eyed Raven’s cave from the Night King. They threw rocks that turned blue in their hands and exploded into flames when they hit the ground. (This also has the Hodor scene below.)

So those blue flames probably originated with the Children of the Forest, and the magic was passed down to the Night King when they created him by spearing a First Man’s heart with dragonglass.

Episode Director Jeremy Podeswa talked to the Huffington Post about the fire last season. He said, “The way I looked at it was, when the sept burned down, that was green fire, and so then the dragon is going to have some kind of blueish fire… It’s certainly still fire — it has the ability to burn the Wall and melt snow. But it’s going to have a different kind of magical quality to it, because it’s coming from an undead dragon.”