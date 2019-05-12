Aab Hellabandz Killed: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aab Hellabandz, a Chicago rapper known for his links to Blac Chyna, was shot-and-killed at the Cameo nightclub in Miami in the early hours of May 11. Hellabandz death was confirmed in a tweet from fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk. Durk wrote, “Rip to my dawg 🥺 love you 4ever hella Bandz.”

Aab Hellabandz was 18 years old.

1. 2 Others Were Shot During the Attack That Killed Aab Hellabandz

NBC Miami reports that three people were shot in the shooting that killed Hellabandz. The shooting occurred at around 2:45 a.m. The attack occurred close to the Cameo nightclub in the 200 block of Espinola Way in Miami Beach. A police officer responded to the scene after hearing the gunfire, the NBC-affiliate said. The report also said that the other men shot in the attack were expected to survive. He was being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

2. 2 Cop Cars Crashed Into Each Other While Chasing the Suspects in the Shooting of Hellabandz

In a statement, the Miami Beach Police Department said, “A potential subject vehicle was located not far from the scene. While another fled. A pursuit ensued. Our officer witnessed an occupant display a firearm from within the vehicle and later lost sight of that vehicle. A third vehicle was located near 83 Street and Collins Avenue which also fled.” A third police car that joined the chase to for the suspects ended up causing a crash with another police cruiser. The officers in both cars received minor injuries.

3. Hellabandz Is Believed to Have Paid Blac Chyna $50k to Pretend to Be His Girlfriend

In March 2019. rumors emerged that Hellabandz was dating Blac Chyna, mother to Rob Kardashian’s child. Black Sports Online reported that Aab Hellabandz had paid Chyna $50,000 to pretend to be his girlfriend for two weeks.

4. The Shooting in Miami Came Less Than 24 Hours After a Drive-By Shooting Targeted Young Thug’s Entourage in the City

Less than 24 hours before Hellabandz death, rapper Young Thug’s entourage survived a drive-by shooting attempt in Miami. Local media reported that authorities do not believe that Young Thug was being targeted in the attack.

5. Hellabandz Is Being Mourned as an Up & Coming Star in Chicago’s Drill Scene

As news of Hellabandz’s death spread, fans and fellow rappers have taken to social media to mourn the teenage star. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

