Adam Levine’s Team on The Voice Is Eliminated

Adam Levine has nobody left on his team as The Voice moves into the semi-finals tonight on NBC. The veteran Voice coach and his team have officially been wiped out of season 16 during last week’s eliminations, leaving fans and Levine himself shocked.

Tuesday’s episode revealed the results from Fan Week, in which each artist’s song was picked by viewers. With no last-minute saves left from the coaches, the final say on who advanced to the semifinals was in the viewers’ hands, and the fans have spoken – America was just not feeling Levine’s teammates this season.

Earlier in the season, most of his team was also wiped out, but he was able to use his Instant Save to bring back contestant Mari, and Comeback Stage winner LB Crew also re-joined his ranks after winning the Comeback Contestant competition. Unfortunately, both Mari and LB Crew were sent home last week, leaving Levine with no team as the show heads into its final weeks.

The remaining Top 8 contestants will perform tonight. Blake Shelton has five hopefuls, John Legend has two and Kelly Clarkson has one contestant remaining. The results of tonight’s performances will be announced tomorrow night at the end of the episode, which airs at 9/8c.

This isn’t the first time Levine’s team was eliminated before the finals. Last year, he didn’t have anyone to root for in the finale, while Jennifer Hudson, Shelton, and Clarkson all had singers left in the running.

Some fans have been speculating that Team Adam might have been sent home due to the results of the first ever Cross Battles, which introduced live voting sooner than usual. Others are wondering if some fans haven’t forgiven him for the drama surrounding Reagan Strange and DeAndre Nico, causing some fans not to vote for him deliberately.

@AdamLevine’s contestants suffered from his gross faux pas last year and the voters let him know it. Too bad because he had great vocalists on his team. I thought he should not have been on this season and also that no one should choose him because of likely repercussions. — Lark Logan (@LarkLogan) May 8, 2019

Either way, Levine and fans of his team were shocked and disappointed with the results. Social media was flooded with confused and angry fans; some felt like voters shouldn’t be taking their frustration with Levine’s choices last season out on Mari and LB Crew, while others wondered if the song choices weren’t really striking a chord with older voters. Others claimed The Voice makes it too easy for country singers to make it through and that Blake Shelton had a bigger advantage because of that, and some just didn’t care and encouraged Levine to leave the show. Either way, Levine will be left cheering on his fellow judges’ team until the end of the season.

For those looking to vote during tonight’s episode, there are several different methods you can use to cast your vote, including app voting, online voting, Xfinity X1 voting, Apple Music voting and Twitter voting. You can get a more detailed explanation of the voting here.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on NBC to catch the newest episode of The Voice and to watch the remaining contestants battle it out for the remainder of the season.

READ NEXT: The Voice Season 16 Semi-Finals Time & Channel

