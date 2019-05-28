AGT 2019 New Judges & Host for Season 14

America’s Got Talent fans may see some different faces in the mix this season when it comes to the cast of judges and the host. Previously, Tyra Banks was hosting the show but it was announced in December 2018 that actor and comedian Terry Crews would be taking over the gig for a special edition of the show, AGT: The Champions. In accepting the job, Crews stated to Deadline, “I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television … NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s Got Terry Crews!”

But, Crews ended up coming aboard for more than just the “champions” edition of the show and Simon Cowell told USA Today that on day one, they “just clicked”. As for what Banks has been up to since leaving the show, she said on Access Hollywood, “I think I had a really nice run with AGT … I had a lot, a lot of fun … I’m going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year … If I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun.”

Banks isn’t the only cast member who has quit or left the show prior to season 14. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are back but Mel B and Heidi Klum are not, as they both have schedule conflicts. Mel B is touring with the Spice Girls and Klum has a new project with former Project Runway co-star Tim Gunn, among other things. But, this doesn’t mean the show is in trouble, as Cowell explained to USA Today, “It wasn’t like it wasn’t working. Everyone who’s been on the show over the years, judge or host, has done a brilliant job. It’s just one of those shows where I think occasionally they just like to rotate the panel.” Cowell has been with the show since 2015.

So, who has replaced Klum and Mel B? Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

Meredith Ahr, the President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, released the following statement to NBC about Hough, Union, and Crews joining the 2019 AGT family, “One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself. The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

As for head judge and bigwig Simon Cowell, he weighed in on Hough and Union to USA Today as well, stating that, “With Gabrielle, we spent a couple of hours talking and I really connected with her. She wants to do the show for the right reasons. She’s very interested in the process for discovering talent.” He also said that Hough was “very funny, very emotional, very kind. And she loves the talent.”

When it comes to the celebrity guest judges this season, who are participating in the judges’ cuts, Gold Derby has reported that they are actress Ellie Kemper, talk show host Jay Leno, country music artist Brad Paisley, and athlete Dwayne Wade.

Tune in to watch AGT on the NBC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.