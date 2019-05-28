America’s Got Talent Auditions & Contestants So Far 2019

America’s Got Talent, season 14 premieres tonight at 8/7c on NBC, and will showcase a variety of new, talented contestants. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will return to judge, alongside fellow judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and host Terry Crews.

Auditions for season 15 have officially opened up on the NBC website, so those of you looking for information on how to audition for next year’s season, look no further.

There’s a reason their name is V.Unbeatable! See for yourself on the season premiere of #AGT, TONIGHT 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/I8Faq2xP49 — America's Got Talent (@AGT) May 27, 2019

“America’s Got Talent premieres on NBC on May 28th!” the website states. “We are geared up for a jam-packed summer filled with talent from around the globe, but we are always looking for the next great act! Sign up now to either submit a video audition for next season OR register to receive alerts about what cities we will be coming to in 2019-2020 to audition in person.”

There will no crazy new rules this year, and especially no changes to the Golden Buzzer, and, according to Good Housekeeping, the season will keep to the same schedule as last year. Check out the schedule below:

6 audition episodes (until July 9)

4 judge cut episodes (until August 6)

6 quarter-final episodes (until August 28)

4 semi-final episodes (until September 11)

A two-part finale episode (both will air on September 17 and 18)

The contestant list for season 14 was also released, although there is relatively little known on the contestants and their acts on AGT at this time, at least until the episode premieres tonight. Check out the list of contestants below:

Greg Morton

Bad Guru Guy

Insta Girl

Gingzilla

Purrgatory

Stacey Michelle Newsom

Monkey

Sophie Pecora

Human Fuze

Eric Chien

Patrizio Ratto

Vitamin Magic Clown

Liz Chuday

Kodie Lee

Andy Pigkens

V. Unbeatable

Jackie Fabulous

The official AGT YouTube channel hasn’t released too many videos on the performers or their audition tapes just yet, but here’s what we do know about the contestants:

Greg Morton is an entertainer, as well as a comedian, artist, cartoonist, gamer, foodie and newsie, according to his Twitter. V Unbeatable, a dance group from Mumbai, India, consists of 28 members, with ages ranging from 12 to 27, many of whom live in the slums of India and just want a better life for those around them. Kodi Lee is a blind, autistic singer and pianist; the artist was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and survived a life-saving surgery when he was just five-days-old. Check out his AGT talent stage performance below:

Gingzilla the Bearded Drag Queen, is an Australian native whose real name is Ben Hudson. Also referred to as the “Glamonster,” Gingzilla performed “She’s a Lady” for the judges in an exclusive clip shared by Advocate, and blew the panel away. She appeared with a beard and chest hair, a face full of makeup, feathered auburn hair, and high-heeled, thigh-high boots.

“I confuse people, I blur the line. And that is scary for most people,” she told Radio Times of the audience’s response to her time on Britain’s Got Talent. “Gingzilla makes them question their own gender and sexuality, and how they are perceived. My embodiment of the extremes of gender — very sensual and feminine while also being macho and grotesque — elicits a visceral reaction.”

Sophie Pecora, who is a singer-songwriter and guitarist, has her own YouTube channel where she showcases her singing skills and has half a million subscribers, and Jackie Fabulous is a comedian. Human Fuze is a danger act, Patrizio Ratto is a dancer, and Bad Guru Guy is … a bad Guru guy. We assume he is some sort of comedian? Andy Pigkens has an act involving a pig, and Monkey is reportedly a man dressed as a ballerina, according to pictures released by NBC.

Tune in tonight to catch the season 14 premiere of America’s Got Talent on NBC, and let us know who your favorite act is in the comments below!

