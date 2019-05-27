Alan and Kirlyam Cox, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still married and raising their son Liam together. Alan and Kirlyam were one of the first couples to star on the show, and were introduced to viewers way back during season 1.

Fans of the show were skeptical of Alan and Kirlyam’s relationship when they first appeared on the show, mainly due to how young Kirlyam was when the two first met. Alan was on a mission trip from Los Angeles and visiting Kirlyam’s native country of Brazil when they first connected. Kirlyam’s family had joined the Mormon church when she was 11-years-old, and when she was 12, her family met a group of American Mormon missionaries visiting Brazil. Alan was part of the group, 20-years-old at the time, and befriended Kirlyam’s family. Although fans were disturbed at the fact that the two met when she was so young, they didn’t actually start dating until eight years later, according to the couple’s YouTube channel.

The duo started their own channel when the rumors started to swirl that their relationship began when Kirlyam was still so young. They were hoping to clear up some of the speculation about how and when their relationship formed, and they put together the video above to set the record straight.

“We want to make this very clear,” Alan said in the video. “There was no romantic relation at all when I was on my mission and anyone who thinks that or led to believe that — cause we never said that — it’s absolutely, completely bulls–t.”

“Please, if you want to know the truth — that’s the truth,” Kirlyam added. “We didn’t have anything when we first met, and for like six years after we met. So don’t believe everything you read on the Internet. If you want to know the truth, ask us.”