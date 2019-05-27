The couple emphasized the fact that they didn’t meet up again until several years later, when a member of one of the families that Alan met while he was on his mission in Brazil was getting married. Alan was invited to the wedding, so he traveled to Brazil and decided to get in touch with some of the other families he was close with while he was abroad — including Kirlyam’s family. The two reconnected and hit it off, and the rest is history.

The couple have been happily married for five years and are raising their little family together on the east coast. They recently moved to Utah to live with Alan’s parents while Alan continued to search for a new job, but they eventually found themselves settling down in North Carolina, according to Soap Dirt.

The couple have discussed moving back to Brazil so that Kirlyam’s family could see Liam grow up, but they haven’t made the leap just yet. However, Alan has said he is open to moving back to his wife’s native country, but that it just “isn’t in the cards yet.” They plan to move there sometime in the near future.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

