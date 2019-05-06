Where Is Ali Fedotowsky’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Roberto Martinez Today?

On Ali Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelorette, the bubbly blonde chose Roberto Martinez, an insurance agent from Colorado. The two got engaged on the show’s finale and dated for 18 months before breaking things off.

“I wouldn’t be being truthful if I said this came out of nowhere. We definitely had been having problems. But I had always believed that we could work it out,” Fedotowsky told People Magazine at the time. A lot of things went into their decision to split, but Fedotowsky explained that ultimately their different interests caused major issues between them.

“There’s no hate. I still love him, and I always will. But what matters is how we feel, and we both knew it wasn’t right,” Fedotowsky added.

Fedotowsky went on to marry radio host Kevin Manno. The couple resides in California and has two children together. Martinez never ended up getting married.

Here’s what you need to know:

He’s an Insurance Agent for State Farm

1st time on crutches… great success! 👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/A3KBHOiVQL — Roberto Martinez Jr (@Roberto_M_Jr) September 19, 2018

These days, Martinez lives a quiet life in Colorado. He is still an insurance agent for State Farm.

“Roberto has been with State Farm since 2005 having helped State Farm customers in Florida, California and now Colorado. When Roberto is not in the office, you’ll likely see him in the mountains enjoying the countless outdoor adventures this great state has to offer. He is also a former MLB draft selection of the Colorado Rockies which is why you’ll always see a baseball on his desk,” reads his bio on State Farm’s website.

Martinez was said to be “devastated” when Fedotowsky broke things off with him.

“We hugged each other. And he broke down, and I broke down. It was a very emotional experience,” Fedotowsky told People Magazine.

He Isn’t Super Active on Social Media & Doesn’t Appear to Have a Girlfriend

Martinez does have a Twitter account but he rarely posts to it. After his split from Fedotowsky, Martinez went back to living his normal life, far away from the spotlight.

There have been rumors that he would ink a deal with ABC to become the next Bachelor but that hasn’t happened. He has dated here and there — linked to Kara Ramos and Sara Jean Underwood — but he hasn’t found “the one.” Judging by his Twitter account, Martinez is currently single. If he is in a relationship, he is not ready to go public with it just yet.

Although things were tough for Martinez and Fedotowsky, the two have moved on. Fedotowsky hasn’t ever said anything bad about her ex and seemed to have learned a lot about herself and about life following her experience on The Bachelorette.