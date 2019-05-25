Alinity Devine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Natalia Mogollon, aka Alinity Divine, has been temporarily banned from her Twitch account after she accidentally showed pornographic images during one of her streams on May 22, 2019.

According to the website, Twitch is, “a global community of millions who come together each day to create their own entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable, never-to-be repeated experiences created by the magical interactions of the many. With chat built into every stream, you don’t just watch on Twitch, you’re a part of the show.”

“Yo so I’m suspended for THREE days,” Divine wrote on Twitter. “Someone hosted me for 1700 viewers, I went to check out the stream to shout them out.. SURPRISE PORN! So hey streamers, trust twitch moderation staff to monitor things and ensure porn doesn’t get up to thousands of viewers? Think again!”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alinity Divine was Tricked Into Showing Porn on Her Stream & Says it is Not Her Fault

“Maybe we should check him out, or them out,” Divine says in the stream. “May I? Well, they’re hosting me.”

The account in question allegedly wanted to host Alinity for 1700 viewers. But when she shares the screen, five pornographic video clips appear and Alinity screams, “Oh my god!” before immediately clicking off. She holds her face and looks off in disbelief before adding, “Dude that’s not my fault.”

According to Twitch metrics, the 31-year-old from Canada began streaming on Twitch in December 2012 and has amassed over 850,000 followers. She also has over 81,000 followers on Twitter and another 248,000 on Instagram.

2. Alinity Sold Used Undergarments to a Subscriber

According to Dexterto, Alinity accidentally shared her business Gmail account while streaming on November 21, 2018. The screen, which was only visible for a second before she closed the window, showed emails from fans and businesses. Still, viewers were able to pick out a message in her inbox with the subject line, ““I want to buy,” accompanied by text that said said, “Hey Alinity, I hope you remember you sold me a leopard bra many years ago. I offered you very good money then and I wanted to ask if you like to…”

After the clip was posted to Reddit, Alinity responded to the situation in a chat, which was then posted to Twitter by Drama Alert host Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem.

In the chat, Alinity says, “It’s something kind of embarrassing but I really needed money at the time,” and “yeah it was 5 years ago.”

KEEMSTAR tweeted, “I wonder who she’s hooking up with from @Twitch staff? She has broken so many rules on twitch if it was a guy they would have been banned years ago!”

3. Alinity Has Feuded with YouTuber PewDiePie Multiple Times

According to Dexterto, the feud began when Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg posted a video of himself testing eye-tracking software, in which called Alinity and several other female users “stupid Twitch thots.” As he used her content, Alinity threatened to “copystrike” the video.

According to YouTube, “If you get a copyright strike, that means your video has been taken down from YouTube because a copyright owner sent us a complete and valid legal request asking us to do so. When a copyright owner formally notifies us that you don’t have their permission to post their content on the site, we take down your upload to comply with copyright law.”

The first two copyright strikes act as warnings, however, they can affect the ability to monetize. If a live stream or archived live stream is removed for copyright, access to live streaming is restricted for 90 days. When a user receives three copyright strikes, their account and associated channels are subject to termination, all videos will be removed, and the user will be unable to create any new channels.

According to Dexterto, PewDiePie’s video featured his own commentary and therefore was protected under fair use. Ultimately, PewDiePie claims he did receive a copyright claim from Alinity, but it was later removed.

4. Alinity Struggles with Mental Health & Credits Video Games for Saving Her Life

On May 31, 2017, she published a video to YouTube in an effort to talk about mental health, more specifically her story of bipolar disorder, depression, anorexia, and bulimia.

According to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, video games and her online community helped Alinity cope with depression and bipolar disorder. When she was contemplating suicide, she contacted a friend, who immediately took her to see a doctor. Alinity was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and began taking medication.

“It is very important that you reach out for help, to a health care professional, to a doctor, to a psychologist, to a psychiatrist. It is very important that you talk to somebody about your pain,” she says in her video. “This was the point in my life in which I went from wanting to kill myself to being the happiest I’ve ever been in my whole life.”

5. Alinity’s Gaming Hub Is in the Basement of Her Home in Saskatoon, Canada

Thanks for the stream today everyone! And thanks maya for trying to yoink my oblea 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Nzw43I7gwt — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 22, 2019

According to CTV News Saskatoon, Alinity does sponsored gaming streams, which earn her about $1,000 per hour. She has made a living and purchased her current home from streaming profits.

In the video posted to Twitter, Alinity can be seen sitting in front of a computer and microphone wearing white headphones, an orange top, and pink shorts. The basement, which doubles as her office, is decorated with poster prints and white twinkling trees. In the video, Alinity battles her cat Maya for an oblea, a Mexican wafer candy.

According to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, Mogollon was originally born in Colombia in 1988 but was convinced to move to Toronto, Canada by a boyfriend. When they broke up before their move in 2010, she decided to go to Saskatoon by herself instead.