‘All in the Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Live Remake Cast Spoilers

The long-awaited live special, paying tribute to the shows All in the Family and The Jeffersons, airs tonight, on May 22, 2019, from 8 – 9:33 p.m. ET. It will be followed by a half hour program, focusing on the impact of the two sitcoms in the entertainment industry, as well as society. The follow-up program’s official description states that, “Celebrities and journalists talk about the cultural and historical impact of All in the Family and The Jeffersons; featuring Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Jackee Harry, Ellie Kemper, John Amos, and Marla Gibbs.” All of these participants are cast members in the one-night reboot.

The live remake show will be hosted by creator Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel, and it is directed by James Burrows. The ABC channel will air the event and there are a ton of big names involved. Read on below for a rundown of what to expect, the plot, cast spoilers and more.

“All in the Family” Remake

The special will feature an original episode of All in the Family, recreated by a cast of A-listers. According to TV Line, Woody Harrelson will play Archie Bunker, Marisa Tomei will play his wife Edith Bunker, Ellie Kemper will be Gloria Stivic, Will Ferrell will play the role of Tom Willis, Ike Barinholtz is playing Meathead, and Sean Hayes from Will & Grace will be the Bunkers’ neighbor Mr. Lorenzo. The original All in the Family ran from 1971 – 1979.

“The Jeffersons” Remake

Some people may not know this, but The Jeffersons was actually a spinoff of All in the Family and it aired from 1975 – 1985. An original episode of The Jeffersons will be recreated by the following stars tonight: Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson, Wanda Sykers as Louise Jefferson, Justina Machado playing Florence Johnston, Anthony Anderson as George Jefferson’s brother Henry, Jovan Adepo as Lionel Jefferson, Amber Stevens West as Jenny Willis Jefferson, Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bentley and Jackee Harry as Diane Stockwell.

Jimmy Kimmel spear-headed some of the casting and told USA Today, “Woody and Jamie were the first people we asked, and they both agreed immediately. I texted them, and within a minute, I got a text back saying, ‘Yes, I’m in. I want to do this.'” According to Kimmel’s Instagram, Kerry Washington is also expected to participate in the special.

As for why Kimmel and Lear decided to make this special happen, Kimmel also said, “For me, the inspiration is the work of Norman Lear and the great television shows that I want to make sure are not forgotten by a new generation. They’re important shows, just as important as anything in our culture. I think television is seen as less than that sometimes, but to me and my family, these are shows we love and learned from.” Because of the time period, there may be some bigoted and sexist language included, as Kimmel and Lear did not change any of the original scripts for the event.

When it comes to which episodes will be featured in the special, USA Today has reported that they haven’t been officially revealed but they are “expected to be “Henry’s Farewell,” a 1973 All in the Family episode that includes the first appearance of Sherman Hemsley as George Jefferson, and “A Friend in Need,” the 1975 Jeffersons premiere.” Cast member Marisa Tomei confirmed “Henry’s Farewell” will be the episode, showing a photo of the script on her Instagram account. And, Jamie Foxx confirmed the Jeffersons episode on his Instagram as well.

According to Variety, Lear hopes that this special will “make you laugh, provoke discussion, and encourage action … there’s still so much work to do.”