Sixers Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson Reacts to Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G. Single

Allen Iverson was a trendsetter, for real!

An 11-time NBA All-Star, Iverson finished his career averaging 26.7 points per game, the sixth-best career scoring mark in NBA league history. He left an undeniable imprint on homes across the world because his career was lived on his own terms.

Simply put: Iverson introduced hoops fans to his fearless play that many like Russell Westbrook and others call their own.

He also had the eyes and ears of culture. Iverson blurred both worlds and is a fan of the late great, Notorious B.I.G.

“He was the best ever,” Allen Iverson told Scoop B Radio.

“Simple as that. I don’t care what nobody say.”

Million Dollar Question: What’s your favorite B.I.G. song?

“One of his greatest verses is on the joint with Puff and Jay-Z,” he said.

He couldn’t think of the name of it; and then A.I. started reciting the words…LITERALLY!

For Those tardy to the party:

“Damn it feel good to see people up on it

Flipped two keys in two weeks and didn’t flaunt it

My brain is haunted, with mean dreams

GS’s with BB’s on it, supreme schemes, to get Richer

than Richie, quickly, n****s wanna hit me

If they get me, dress my body in linen by Armani, check it

My lyrical carjack, make your brains splat

High caliber gats is all I f*** with, now peep the rough shit

in my circumference, mad b*****s, with mad lucci

Bulletproof vestes under they coochie

Spittin’ my Uzi, don’t lose me, my trigga n****s represent

Drivin dirty in J-30’s gettin’ bent

And to my hit h**s, my murder mommies

I be smokin’ trees in Belize when they find me

While you still killin’ n****s with punany, like heiny

and Cyrus up in Cypress f*** you raw you on the floor with the virus”

Ah, yes! The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy and Jay-Z’s Young Gz’s from the 1997 release, “No Way Out.”

Here’s the entire song:

“He was crazy on that,” Iverson told me.

Per ESPN The Undefeated’s Justin Tinsley: