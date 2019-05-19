‘American Idol’ 2019 Finale Performers: Who Is Performing Tonight?

Tonight is the 2019 finale for American Idol and there are a ton of performers lined up, in addition to the top 3 finalists. Each of the judges is set to take the stage, cast-offs from the season are performing as well. When it comes to the celebrity music artists making appearances, ABC has reported that they include Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Kool & the Gang, Montell Jordan, Shayy, and Weezer.

And now let’s get into the scheduled performances and who is performing in the celebrity duets or collaborations.

Adam Lambert, who previously appeared on the show this season, is a former contestant as well. He is set to sing his new single, “New Eyes,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with cast-off Dimitrius Graham.

Former Idol winner Carrie Underwood will be appearing during her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to deliver her new hit single, “Southbound,” live.

Daddy Yankee and judge Katy Perry will team up to perform “Con Calma”.

Dan + Shay is getting together with top 3 contestant Madison VanDenburg to sing the songs “All To Myself” and “Speechless”.

Jon Pardi will perform a medley of “Night Shift” and “Dirt On My Boots” with finalist Laine Hardy.

Kane Brown is set to perform “Good As You” and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with cast-off Alyssa Raghu.

Judge Katy Perry is scheduled to perform her song “Unconditionally” with cast-off Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon.

Kool & The Gang will execute a medley of songs including “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night” and “Celebrate” with the Top 10 finalists from this season of the show.

Judge Luke Bryan will perform “Knockin’ Boots” and “Every Breath You Take” with cast-off Laci Kaye Booth.

And, the last of the three judges, Lionel Richie, is going to perform his song “Dancing on the Ceiling” with the Top 10 finalists as well.

Montell Jordan is taking the stage to sing “This Is How We Do It” with Margie Mays and Austin Michael.

The viral sensation Shayy returns to the stage to perform the song “Rise Up”.

Weezer is on board to perform a medley of the songs “Africa,” “Take On Me” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with cast-offs Wade Cota and Walker Burroughs.

The finale episode runs for three hours tonight, airing live, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. CT/7 – 10 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. Tune in to see who gets named the winner of American Idol 2019.

Ahead of tonight’s finale, ABC released the following press statement about what to expect, “Following a cross-country search for the next singing sensation, “American Idol” rounds out its second season on ABC with an epic grand finale event, featuring “Idol”‘s Top 3 contestants: Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg … Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-winning producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.”

And, for those who can’t wait to find out if there’s a new season of American Idol coming up, don’t worry. Idol will return with at least another season.