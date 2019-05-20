American Idol 2019 Finale Recap: Who Won Last Night?

American Idol 2019 came to a close last night, with the results of America’s real-time voting broadcast throughout the evening. Going into the finale, the top 3 finalists were Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg, and Alejandro Aranda. So who was eliminated, and who was officially named the 2019 American Idol? Read on for a recap of last night’s episode. (WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)

Tonight was the culmination of months’ worth of hard work, dedication and some serious talent, as all three finalists, plus the judges and a handful of other guest stars performed for viewers across America. Despite how talented all of the finalists were, there could only be one person to take home the title of this year’s season. The winner of the 2019 American Idol finale is (insert drum roll) … Laine Hardy!

The evening was jam-packed with excitement, performances and talent. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan all took the stage tonight alongside the finalists, followed by performances by mentors, former American Idol fan-favorites and guest stars. Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown were among those who made appearances last night, as well as Top 10 contestants Alyssa Raghu, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laci Kaye Booth, Dimitrius Graham, Wade Cota and Walker Burroughs.

Lionel Richie kicked off the evening by performing his classic hit song “Dancing on the Ceiling,” which was followed by a video package showcasing each of the contestants’ journeys throughout the season. Laine Hardy was the first finalist to take the stage, and he performed the song “Home” by Marc Broussard. VanDenburg was up next and she performed “Shallow” from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, followed by Alejandro Aranda, who sang an original song called “Millennial Love.”

Following the first three performances, the judges weighed in on who they thought dominated the round, with Luke Bryan stating that VanDenburg’s “big voice” took the win for the first round, although the judges also agreed that Aranda’s original song was excellent.

For round two, the contestants were filmed in their hometowns spending time with family and friends and surrounded by local community support. All three contestants performed once again, and after the second round came to a close, it was finally time to hear the results of the first elimination, which took place halfway through the episode. But, before the show delivered the elimination results, former Idol superstar Carrie Underwood took the stage for to perform her song “Southbound.”

Unfortunately, Madison VanDenburg was sent home shortly after Underwood performed, leaving Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy as the top 2 contestants for the evening.

With one contestant sent home, a few more stars took the stage to deliver some lively entertainment for the evening, including Montell Jordan, Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry, who wore an outrageously huge wig for her performance.

The rest of the evening included performances from Queen frontman Adam Lambert, followed by a brilliant rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” with former contestant Dimitrius Graham. Next, Dan + Shay took the stage, and Madison VanDenburg came back out out to accompany the duo, followed by a few some fun outtakes and video footage of the judges throughout the season. Next, Luke Bryan performed one of his own songs for the crowd, before eliminated contestant Laci Kaye Booth hopped on stage to sing “Every Breath You Take” by The Police.

Other performances included country singer Jon Pardi, cast-offs Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Wade Cota, Alyssa Raghu and Walker Burroughs, Weezer, Kane Brown, Kool and the Gang, and more.

Finally, it was time for the Top 2 finalists to perform for America’s final votes. Hardy was up first and performed “Bring It on Home to Me,” which received rave reviews from the judges, especially Luke Bryan. Aranda was up next, and he performed an original song for his finale, titled “Out Loud.” After the performances finished, the results poured in, and Hardy was announced as the winner of the 17th season of American Idol. He wrapped up the show by performing “Flame” with a huge smile on his face, and his fellow contestants surrounding him.

What did you think of the 2019 finale of American Idol? Were you happy with the results, or did you think Aranda should have won? Let us know in the comments and check out the link below for details on how to audition for next year’s show!

