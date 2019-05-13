‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 3 Winners Live Results

Tonight was the final episode of American Idol prior to the 2019 finale and there were 5 contestants performing for the top 3 spots in the finale. They each performed songs by Elton John and other songs as well, dedicating some performances to their heroes or heroines, in honor of Mother’s Day. It was up to the voters to decide who would make it through tonight, as the show aired live from coast to coast.

Now let’s get into the live spoilers on the winners …

The top 5 remaining contestants in the mix were Wade Cota, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, Madison Vandenburg, and Laci Kaye Booth. On last week’s episode, Booth was not in the top remaining singers, but the judges had saved her.

So, who did America choose to push forward into the grand finale? …

And, the first person announced as competing in the top 3 was Laine Hardy. Hardy previously was a contestant on the show and, unexpectedly, returned this season. Madison Vandenburg was the second performer announced as moving forward as well. And, rounding out the top 3 for the finale was Alejandro Aranda. This meant that Booth and Cota were eliminated.

Those who get to head into the finale also get to go back to their hometowns as part of the finale special. And, Underwood, Dan + Shay, Weezer, and Adam Lambert are just a few of the stars performing on the finale episode.

Next week’s 2019 finale will air on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. CT/7 – 10 p.m. CT. And, only one of the top 3 performers will become the next American Idol.

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s song choices and performances:

Songs of Elton John

Alejandro Aranda – “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”

Laci Kaye Booth – “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting”

Laine Hardy – “Something About the Way You Look Tonight”

Madison VanDenburg – “Your Song”

Wade Cota – “Rocket Man”

Bobby Bones’ Choice

Alejandro Aranda – “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Laci Kaye Booth – “The House that Built Me” by Miranda Lambert

Laine Hardy – “Can’t You See” by the Marshall Tucker Band

Madison VanDenburg – “What About Us” by Pink

Wade Cota – “You Are The Best Thing” by Ray Lamontagne

Dedication Performances

Alejandro Aranda – “Blesser This”, an original song

Laci Kaye Booth – “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Laine Hardy – “Hey Jude” by The Beatles

Madison VanDenburg – “Make You Feel Me Love” by Bob Dylan and Adele

Wade Cota – “Hard Luck Woman” by KISS