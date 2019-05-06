‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 4 Winners Live Results

American Idol 2019 delivers its top 4 results tonight, along with the top 6 performances. The episode airs live across the country, on the ABC network, and, the tonight, the contestants will be performing inspirational songs as well as Woodstock-themed music. It is up to the voters to decide who will make it through tonight, as the show is airing live from coast to coast. But, fans will have to wait and see who will be saved by the viewers.

Now let’s get into the live spoilers on the top 4 winners, along with a recap of tonight’s show. Read on below for the live updates.

Madison Vandenburg was the first contestant to perform and she opened up the show with a Janis Joplin song, rocking out on the guitar. The judges loved her set and Katy Perry told Vandenburg that she wants her to “win this thing” and commended her on her excellent guitar skills.

Laine Hardy was up next, singing a Joe Cocker song, also playing the guitar along with his performance. He’s a fan-favorite this season and was previously a contestant on last season as well. Clearly, he’s made it further this season. Judge Luke Bryan said that Hardy keeps picking songs that are perfect for him. He said that Hardy’s voice has a “certain sweet spot” and Lionel Richie complimented Hardy on his snazzy blazers that he wears each week.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon was the next performer taking the stage and he performed the gospel song “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot”. At the end of his performance, his boyfriend was shown cheering him on from the crowd. In response to Harmon’s performance, Katy Perry exclaimed, “Hallelujah!” She also said that Harmon has the same birthday as the late music icon John Lennon and said she thinks he’s “chosen”.

Laci Kaye Booth then took the stage to perform for America’s votes, decked out in fringe, inspired by the Woodstock era. Her family cheered her on from their seats as Booth faced the judges. Perry said that the voting is getting tight and that she wants to see more movement from Booth but commends her on her unique, sultry voice. Lionel Richie said that she needs to remember to acknowledge the crowd during her performances as well.

Backstage with Ryan Seacrest, Booth admitted that she could have moved a bit more on stage.

It’s time! Your Top 6 are taking the stage tonight to perform some Woodstock classics and then their Show Stopping songs! It’s going to be a great night! 🎶🎤🎶 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/OvzCtEe0KB — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 5, 2019

Alejandra Aranda then performed a song called “White Rabbit”. Judge Lionel Richie started giving Aranda some advice on stage presence and the judges continued to gush over him, as always. Since his first audition on the show this season, Aranda’s singing has gone viral and he has been a front-runner.

Before the next performance, host Ryan Seacrest brought a fan from the audience up on stage and his name was Will Ryan. Seacrest called Ryan the show’s most enthusiastic fan. Ryan, who was very energetic and full of personality, got huge hugs from Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Judge Katy Perry gave him a cautious hug and joked about being afraid.

Then, Wade Cota took the stage to sing “With a Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Cocker. Richie got up and started pacing in excitement after the performance, saying that Cota “knocked it out of the park”. Katy Perry said it was the best performance she had seen tonight and Luke Bryan talked about a woman from the audience “losing her mind” over Cota’s singing.

Blown away by the amazing reviews from the judges, Cota said he felt a bit sick and started eating some peanuts.

Former Idol runner-up Gabby Barrett then hit the stage to perform her song “I Hope”, giving the performers a break in between the performance segments of tonight’s show. Barrett, like Katy Perry, is newly engaged to her former Idol competitor Cade Foehner, so Perry couldn’t help but run up to her on stage and give her a hug. Barrett also announced that she recently signed with a label.

We love this love song: #AmericanIdol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are engaged! 💍 https://t.co/xPsLVNUxw1 pic.twitter.com/m7soPV1vQ3 — E! News (@enews) March 22, 2019

Lauren Daigle, who is a music artist that recently picked up Billboard Music Awards, along with other accolades, stopped in to help coach each of the remaining contestants for their second half of tonight’s show. Madison Vandenburg was up first again and she admitted that she was worried about hitting some of the notes. For her performance, Vandenburg took on a Celine Dion song called “I Surrender”.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie said that they could feel the emotion in her performance and “the cry”. Richie said that her vocals are “far beyond” her age.

Alejandro Aranda then performed an original song of his, after also spending time with Daigle. His plan was to play purely on acoustic, in an unconventional “showstopping” performance. Daigle called Aranda’s songwriting “stunning”.

We are so happy to welcome @Lauren_Daigle back to Idol. She will be a phenomenal mentor to our contestants! 🙌🙌 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/JDAGodejw2 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 6, 2019

Daigle described Laci Kaye Booth’s voice as having so much “texture” when the two rehearsed together. Booth was the next performer and she executed a rendition of the song “Open Arms”. Richie said that Booth was in her element and know how to control her vocals. Katy Perry said that she and Luke Bryan became emotional at the end of Booth’s performance.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon performed a song from West Side Story called “Somewhere” and he said that Daigle’s assistance was very helpful.