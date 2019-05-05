‘American Idol’ 2019 Top 6 Spoilers & Contestants

The top 6 contestants from American Idol 2019 are performing tonight in a live, coast-to-coast broadcast, for America’s votes. The theme of the episode revolves around Woodstock. In addition, there are a couple special guests performing. The official ABC description of tonight’s episode states, “The stakes are high as the remaining American Idol finalists sing their hearts out in hopes of winning America’s vote and advancing to the next phase of the competition. In this episode, each contestant will perform one inspirationally powerful ‘showstopper’ song, with the help of former Idol hopeful and now GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Lauren Daigle, who serves as celebrity guest mentor. Each finalist will also take on a song performed at the famed Woodstock music festival in 1969, which remains one of the most historic moments in popular music history. Sunday night’s show will be the final opportunity for the judges to use their coveted save on one contestant this season. Last season’s second runner-up and powerhouse vocalist, Gabby Barrett, returns to the Idol stage to perform her latest song, “I Hope,” claiming her the No. 1 spot on Radio Disney Country’s Top 50 Chart and continuing to rise to the Top 3 on SiriusXM’s ‘The Highway.'”

If you would like to know the spoilers on what to expect from tonight’s performances, we have the rundown on each. And, for those who have been out of the loop, we also have brief descriptions of each of the remaining top 6 contestants. Read on for the performance spoilers and additional contestant details below.

Alejandro Aranda

Ever since Aranda’s first audition on the show this season, the judges, as well as the fans, have been drawn to him. He has been a front-runner from the start of the season. He is a professional performer and his performances have been consistently good. The Huffington Post reported that Katy Perry has said that Aranda could definitely be the next winner of American Idol.

Wade Cota

Cota is known for his raspy, deep singing voice on the show. Hollywood Life previously reported that Cota had a difficult time growing up. He refers to his father as “the devil”, having said that his dad abused him, his mother and the family when he was younger. Cota said that his father even gave him “a scar on his face and crack in his skull.” Fortunately, Cota and his family were able to get away from the situation.

Laine Hardy

You may remember Laine Hardy from the previous season of American Idol, as a contestant, but he has definitely left his mark this season, as one of the fan-favorites. Hardy started out just playing the guitar for a friend’s audition this season, but the judges pleaded with him to re-enter the competition. His friend didn’t make it as far as he has. And, for those wondering if Hardy is single, he reportedly has a girlfriend.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

On the show, Harmon has talked about how his parents were not accepting of his sexuality but since episodes have been airing, Harmon said that his family has now accepted him, as reported by Out Magazine. Last week, his parents showed up to support him by watching the show from the audience, live.

Madison Vandenburg

Vandenburg is a 17-year-old high school student from Cohoes, New York, whose voice is beyond her years. According to Billboard, Vandenburg has said that auditioning for American Idol is the best decision that she has ever made.

Laci Kaye Booth

Music is a great passion of Booth’s and it is in her blood, as her father, Jody Booth is a famous musician. Jody Booth is a country singer who didn’t always have the best relationship with his daughter, but the two ended up being able to mend their relationship and they found a great bond over music together.

Two performers will be eliminated at the end of tonight’s show, according to Gold Derby. Each contestant will perform two songs. Read on below for the songs to be performed, according to Gold Derby. They are separated by the two themese of tonight’s episode.

Woodstock-Themed Songs

“I Don’t Need No Doctor” by Joe Cocker

“Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin

“Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” by Joan Baez

“To Love Somebody” by Janis Joplin

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane

“With a Little Help from My Friends” by Joe Cocker

Inspirational Showstoppers

“Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry

“I Surrender” by Celine Dion

“Open Arms” by Journey

“Poison (original song)

“Somewhere” by Barbra Streisand

“Through the Valley” by Shawn James