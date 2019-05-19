‘American Idol’ Finale Live Recap Tonight 2019

American Idol airs its season 17 finale tonight on ABC. The finale will air live no matter what time zone you’re in, so viewers will get to choose between the three finalists in real time. We will provide live updates and spoilers for the finale once it goes live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. In the meantime, check out a preview of tonight’s performers.

Only three Idol contestants remain: Laine Hardy, Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda. The show will be packed with performances from these finalists, as well top 10 contestants, past Idol season contestants, and the trio of Idol judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Fans can also expect a special visit by last season’s winner, Maddie Poppe, who just put out her new album and is rumored to perform.

‘American Idol’ Crowns a Winner Out of Its 3 Remaining Contestants

VanDenberg recently talked with Hollywood Life about her chances of winning. “If I win the show, my life will completely change,” she explained. “It would be such an amazing thing for me and my career. My life would change forever. I have been so grateful with all that has happened, so I don’t really know how I would even express my feelings if I did win. It would be amazing!”

“[Being the only girl left] is so scary to me,” she continued. “Right now, I’m really nervous that I’m the only girl out of the other two guys. But, honestly, I’m just really happy I made Top 3. No matter what happens at this point, I’m going to be happy with it. I feel like if I didn’t make i [here], I’d probably be even more disappointed in myself. But I got it! I’m really excited.”

Madison VanDenberg Said That Her Winning Would Be a ‘Life-Changing’ Moment

ABC’s official description for the finale reads:

American Idol rounds out its second season on ABC with an epic grand finale event, featuring Idol’s Top 3 contestants… For the first time in Idol history, America’s live coast-to-coast vote will determine the winner of the iconic singing competition series, with all voting taking place during the show. The crowning moment will be preceded by special performances from music legends, including Idol’s very own superstar judges, the return of fan favorite contestants from the current season and a special visit by last season’s winner Maddie Poppe.

Hardy said that he remembers watching Idol as a kid, and is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a star. “I remember my mom turning it on whenever the season started. We’d all watch it as a family,” he told Billboard. He also joked that his longevity on Idol has caused him to miss out on fishing back in his native Baton Rouge. “I’m missing fishing right now, because the fish are about to start biting,” he remarked. “I was going to play a bunch of shows and there’s a big bash on the river where they bring a big barge out and put a band in the middle of the lake.”