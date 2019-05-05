American Idol Judges 2019 Names & Ages

American Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows on TV these days. The 17th season of the series premiered on March 3, 2019, and is in full swing. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have returned for their second season as judges.

What do we know about the judges’ names and ages? Read on.

Katy Perry

Age: 34

Katy Perry was born in Santa Barbara, California, and was raised in an extremely conservative household. She initially chose gospel music as her way into the industry, and signed with Red Hill Records to release her debut studio album Kady Hudson in 2001. After moving to LA, she adopted the stage name Katy Perry and signed with Capitol Records.

Perry then released her second album, One of the Boys, which included the tracks I Kissed a Girl and Hot n’ Cold. The songs catapulted her into stardom, and she released her third album Teenage Dream in 2010.

Katy was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Today, according to a recent article in Cosmo, she is engaged to Orlando Bloom. The two first got together at the 2016 Golden Globes after-party, and have endured many ups-and-downs since.

Luke Bryan

Age: 42



Luke Bryan began his career as a songwriter, penning songs for artists like Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. Then, in 2007, he signed with Capitol Records with his cousin.

Bryan released his first album I’ll Stay Me in 2007, followed by Doin’ My Thing in 2009. Most recently, Bryan released his song, “Knockin’ Boots” to country radio in March 2019.

Over the course of his illustrious career, he has sold over 10 million albums, 40 million tracks, and his songs have been streamed over 3 billion times. Bryan has over 18 No. 1 singles and, according to ABC, has performed live for more than 5.6 million fans in the last 3 years alone.

Lionel Richie

Age: 69



International superstar Lionel Richie was born and raised in Alabama and is famous for his decades-long career, which started off with Richie working as a balladeer in the 1980s.

In the late ’60s, he was a member of the funk and soul band the Commodores. To date, he has sold 90 million records worldwide, which has made him one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. He has also won four Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and in 1982, he was nominated for Best Original Song for Endless Love. In 2017, he was named a Kennedy Center Honoree.

The artist is known for hit songs like “Endless Love,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” and “Say You, Say Me.” In April 2016, he launched a Las Vegas residency show, Lionel Richie – All the Hits.