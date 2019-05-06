There were 5 remaining contestants after last night’s episode of American Idol, with only one contestant getting the boot. The judges had the opportunity to save a contestant who would have been sent home, and they decided to use it last night, bringing the Top 4 up to the Top 5. (WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)

The remaining six contestants battled it out with songs inspired by the Woodstock era in an attempt to make it to the Top 4, and since the judges elected to use their one “save” of the season during the episode, only Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon was sent home. Laci Kaye Booth was nearly voted off, but the judges decided to save her.

Read on for a recap of last night’s episode, and clips of both Harmon and Booth’s performances and a rundown of the judges reactions.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon – “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot”

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon performed the gospel song “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” and throughout his performance his boyfriend was seen cheering him on enthusiastically from the crowd. His performance was fitting for his vocal abilities, allowing him to start with something closer to a ballad and transition into a showier tune. Katy Perry exclaimed “Hallelujah!” at the end of his performance, and Lionel Richie was on his feet, pointing out how well he hit the high ends of his vocal range; Luke Bryan and Perry both called it one of his best performances of the season.

For the showstopping round, Harmon also performed “Somewhere” from West Side Story, as performed by Barbra Streisand, and he started off a bit shaky but came through in the end. The music was very theatrical, so it drowned out his voice a bit.

Unfortunately, his renditions of “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Somewhere” weren’t enough to win over the voters, and he was sent home at the end of the night.

Laci Kaye Booth – “To Love Somebody”

Laci Kaye Booth chose a Janis Joplin song for her first performance; she peformed “To Love Somebody,” which really helped showcase her personality and vocal range, as her family cheered from the crowd nearby. It wasn’t her most memorable performance, but the judges still commended her on her unique voice, although Richie mentioned she needs to engage with the audience more during her performances. Perry also said she should show more movement when she is on stage.

She also covered Journey’s “Open Arms” for her showstopper, and although it was a bit of an out-of-character choice for her, she made the song her own, which inspired emotional reactions from both Perry and Bryan, who said they were so excited to see how far she’d come in the course of the show.

Booth was initially voted off alongside Harmon, but the judges chose to use their save to keep her on the show, bringing the Top 4 up to the Top 5, with only Harmon being sent home.

Don't Forget to Vote For Your Favorite Contestants & Start Preparing Your Audition Tape Now

For those of you who are hoping to audition for the singing competition, look no further. According to ABC, auditions for this season are closed now, so you’ll have to wait for next season to audition. However, auditions will be opening back up this summer, so you can start preparing your audition song and/or tape now!

According to the site, most of the auditions took place in August and September of 2018, so chances are the auditions for the 2019-2020 season will be open around the same time later this year. You can also start preparing your audition tape early, if you want to get a head start on auditions. If you aren’t able to make it to any of the tour stops, or none of the stops are near your hometown, you can submit your audition videos online via this website, or upload your talent to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

According to ABC, you just need to text the number of the contestant you want to vote for and then the assigned number to the contestant. For those who want to vote online, you can cast your votes at AmericanIdol.com/vote. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one, and you must be at least 13-years-old, and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote.

In the meantime, enjoy the newest, rebooted season of American Idol, and don't forget to vote for your favorite contestant!

