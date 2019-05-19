American Idol Voting 2019: How to Vote for the Finale Contestants

Tonight is the 2019 finale of American Idol and there are three contestants left in the competition. Fans will vote for their favorites from the top 3 during the live, coast-to-coast, three-hour finale, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT/7 – 10 p.m. CT. This means that voting is crucial when it comes to the outcome of this season. This is also the first time that the show has ever handled voting for the winner this way.

Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg are the remaining finalists and each of them will be performing tonight, along with cast-offs, all three judges, and celebrity guest stars.

During the finale episode tonight, results will be revealed for one of the contestants at a point prior to the ending. So, one of the top 3 will be eliminated prior to the conclusion of the program and their elimination will be based on the results up to that point, according to ABC. Voting remains open throughout the entire show and closes during the last commercial break, as usual.

Fans can vote for the remaining contestants in three different ways – online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text message. Should you choose to text your votes, text the number of the contestant you want to vote for to “21523”. Here are the phone numbers to text in:

Laine Hardy: text “1” to 21523

Madison VanDenburg: text “8” to 21523

Alejandro Aranda: text “11” to 21523

For those who want to cast your vote for contestants online, as written above, you can do so via AmericanIdol.com/vote. You will need to create an account for yourself if you do not already have one. Voters must be at least 13 years old and must be located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands in order to vote on ABC.com or if you use the American Idol app.

ABC reports that, “You can sign up for an ABC account using your email address. In addition, to vote via the American Idol app (App Store and Google Play Store) or ABC app (App Store and Google Play Store), you must download and install the app to your compatible device.”

If you already have an ABC account for yourself, you still might need to do go through a couple actions, if you haven’t used it in a while, in order to get back into the voting swing of things. ABC has reported that, “The first time you try to register votes you will be sent a confirmation email with a verification code. Just go back to the website and enter the code where indicated to verify your email address and complete voting registration. Once your account is validated, you’re all set to vote now and for the upcoming season. You can sign in at the top of the page to validate your account. Sometimes it takes a few minutes for the validation email to be delivered, so give it a few minutes. Also, be sure to check your “spam” folder to make sure the email didn’t land there.” This is because the website may have made changes to its registration system since you last used it.