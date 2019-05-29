American Ninja Warrior 2019 Cities & Tryouts

American Ninja Warrior has returned to NBC, and the competition series will be hitting several major cities throughout the season. These cities include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Seattle, Tacoma, Cincinnati and Las Vegas.

According to NBC, the tryouts for American Ninja Warrior “will be held at one or more United States locations. Applicants will be assigned a region which may be based on their state of residence, provided that Producer reserves the right to assign applicants to compete at a location different or in a different Regional Qualifying Round from his/her region of residence, in Producer’s discretion.”

The website also states that applicants will need to make their own travel arrangements to get to the Regional Qualifying Rounds. There are a number of requirements that one must meet to qualify for American Ninja Warrior. The requirements are listed below:

You must be a legal resident of the United States.

You must be at least 19 years of age at the time of your Regional Qualifying Round.

You must be in good health and capable of participating in strenuous athletic activities.

You must be available to participate in your regional qualifying round. If qualified or selected to be a finalist, you must be available to participate in the national finals in Las Vegas, NV, with specific dates and times TBD.

You must submit a clear digital photo of yourself and a VIDEO with your application. Your video must be 2 to 3 minutes in length.

In a recent interview with Deadline, executive producer Arthur Smith talked about the show’s evolution over the past decade. “There’s a lot of things that we work on. We’re not a very complacent group here, and we obviously want to keep it fresh,” he explained. “In Season 10 we added the 18-foot Mega Wall, where they can go for it and win money. But the other thing that benefits us, because it’s built into the format, is we have new people coming out every year.”

The Executive Producer Said That the Show’s Casting Process Is ‘Outrageous’

“We have such a great of wealth of people to choose from, and there’s so many great stories to tell,” Smith continued. “The interesting thing is that with Ninja, we’re always going to have this great mix of the Ninja stars that people want to see year after year, and a great percentage of people who are new.” He also addressed the grueling casting process, and how it’s much larger than the average competition series.

“There’s the wrangling of the people. There are not too many shows, where during the course of a season, you’ll have close to 900 people compete on the show,” he revealed. “That’s a pretty big cast. The other thing that we’re dealing with—and this is a phenomenon that’s happened over the last five years—is the walk-ons, the people who sleep out there two weeks before to get on the show. It’s outrageous, and we always get a great story from a walk-on. Someone that you’ve never heard of who’s been training, they show up and stand in line, and they get their shot. I love those stories.”