America’s Got Talent premieres season 14 tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network, with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough, and Gabrielle Union as the judges. Terry Crews is hosting and there is a whole new batch of contestants to watch. For those who want to know the acts who are performing tonight, read on below for the spoilers on the performers.

The acts include:

Jackie Fabulous

Greg Morton

Bad Guru Guy

Insta Girl

GINGZILLA

Purrgatory

Stacey Michelle Newsom

Monkey

Sophie Pecora

Human Fuse

Eric Chien

Patrizio Ratto

Vitamin Magic Clown

Liz Chuday

Kodie Lee

Andy Pigkens

V. Unbeatable

With Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough joining the judges’ panel, the relationships between the judges and their opinions will be different, but Simon Cowell says the chemistry is great. He also talked about how things started off with Hough. In an interview with USA Today, Cowell revealed that, after working with Hough for a couple of weeks, “I asked her, ‘Have you ever worked for one day on a job where you thought you’d made a big mistake?’ She said, ‘Yes. This job.’ I asked why. She said, ‘You. I didn’t get your sense of humor and then when the producers explained it, I understood it was you kidding around.'”

Season 14 marks the 10th season in a row that Howie Mandel has appeared as a host on the series. Several of his fellow AGT cast members recently congratulated him on his anniversary. New judge Gabrielle Union told People, “It’s awesome, it’s amazing. He’s so fun and has made me feel very, very welcomed. He has the exuberance, I’m sure that he had on the first day and he’s never lost it. It’s infectious and the audience feeds off of it.”

Hough also spoke about Mandel, saying, “I’m just getting to know Howie for the first time, even though I’ve been watching him and have been a fan of his. It’s amazing, you can tell he’s been a show like this for 10 years because he’s passionate about helping people change their lives and make their dreams come true.” She continued, “There’s a genuine passion and care he has for the people that come on the show. He’s just funny. He’s the comedian of the group, figuratively as well. He’s always good energy and bubbly mindset, and he keeps it real. He definitely has a voice and a platform. Everything he does is authentic to who he is. He encourages contestants and he’s relatable. I love Howie, I think he’s freakin’ awesome.”

Each judge on the show, along with the host, get to choose one contestant to put through to the live shows, automatically, with a golden buzzer choice. The spoilers on which performances earn golden buzzers have not been released. But, when it comes to what host Terry Crews was looking for in a golden buzzer act, he said in an interview with Parade that, “I am looking for something I didn’t even know I needed. That level where, ‘That’s what was missing from my life.’ The judges have easy access. Crews has got to fight through 15 people, jump off the stage, fight through the judges and then get to the Golden Buzzer. You are going to see a fight to get to that.”

Tune in to NBC on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT to watch AGT.