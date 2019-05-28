‘America’s Got Talent’ Kodie Lee: A Blind, Autistic Musical Savant

It’s unlikely viewers will more inspiring contestants on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent than singer Kodie Lee. The 22-year-old is both blind and autistic, but he hasn’t let these medical setbacks keep him from becoming a professional musician. The Southern California native considers any day that he gets to perform “a good day,” so now that he’s competing on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, only more good days lie ahead.

Making Kodie even more special, the fact that he’s truly a musical savant. As stated on his official website, he is one of 25 people in the entire world that possess such a keen ability for musical expression, perfect pitch and an audio photographic memory, which means he can recall music after hearing a song just one time. Not only has Kodie mastered classical works by Chopin, Bach and Mozart, he can perform rock, pop and R&B. He’s mastered six instruments, and loves to tap dance.

Dr. Darold Treffert, a psychiatrist in Wisconsin who has studied Savant Syndrome for more than 50 years, and was the medical consultant on Dustin Hoffman’s Oscar winning turn in Rain Man told The Press Enterprise, “[Kodi] does fit the definition of a prodigious musical savant. I’ve been following his career a bit. He is blind and has been given a diagnosis of autism. Yet, he has this spectacular musical ability.”



Kodie was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, and nearly died when he was just five days old. In addition to becoming legally blind, he was officially diagnosed with autism at age 4. However, such issues were no competition for his passion for music. And now the singer, pianist and entertainer is ready for his big break, to perform in front of millions on AGT. Even before the show premiered, executive producer and judge Simon Cowell called him “incredible,” a rare compliment from the famously acerbic critic.



“I hope the public will love him,” Cowell told USA Today, “and I think they will.” Cowell typically doesn’t talk about any of the contestants before the show premieres, so this is a big nod of confidence.

Unlike many other contestants now featured on NBC’s talent competition, Kodie is largely unknown. He doesn’t have a massive following on social media, nor has he already released a debut album or EP. However, Kodi’s been pounding the pavement for years, performing at any gig that will have him. While he was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall, his most recent shows were at nearby elementary schools, wineries and bars in Temecula.

Backstage at AGT, Kodi has the support of his parents and two siblings, Kayla and Derek, the latter of whom sometimes performs and plays guitar with his older brother. And whether Kodi becomes a rock star or not, his mother Tina Lee credits music for helping him triumph over autism. She said, “He has all these talents, but he has trouble communicating. He used to tantrum like 30 times a day. After he started performing, he got it. It really helped us to get his autism under control. He wants to be an entertainer.”

Kodi appears to be more excited than nervous to compete on AGT, and that may be because last season, he was on hand to support best friend Mikayla Phillips, who earned a coveted golden buzzer and made it all the way to the semi-finals. The two regularly perform together at local gigs, and just like he supported Mikayla throughout her entire journey on the series, Mikayla’s now returning the favor.

READ NEXT: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Sophie Pecora: How Shane Dawson Propelled Her Music Career