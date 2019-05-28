‘America’s Got Talent’ Winners List & Where They Are Now

America’s Got Talent is back on NBC. The competition series has become a TV staple between its colorful roster of judges and the people who take the stage each year to showcase their talent. To celebrate its return, we decided to look back on America’s Got Talent and compile a winners list, as well as a rundown on what each respective winner is doing today.

Season 1 – Bianca Ryan

Bianca Ryan is an American singer and songwriter who won the first America’s Got Talent competition at age 11. Her self-titled debut album was released shortly after she won in 2006, and she followed it with a pair of Christmas albums.

Ryan took a brief hiatus from her music career to focus on her education, but she returned in 2014 with a YouTube cover of John Legend’s “All of Me.” Since then, she’s released an EP titled The Reintroduction Pt. 1 and acted in the 2014 drama We Are Kings.

Season 2 – Terry Fator

Terry Fator is an American ventriloquist, impressionist and comedian. He uses several different puppets in his act, and he went on to win season two of America’s Got Talent. In 2008, Fator was signed on as the headliner at The Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The contract lasted five years, and earned him a whopping $100 million. Since then, Fator, 53, has voiced characters on the Disney Channel and made several guest appearances on America’s Got Talent episodes.

Season 3 – Neal E. Boyd

Neal E. Boyd was as an American pop opera singer. He was the winner of season three of America’s Got Talent, and released his debut album, My American Dream, on June 23, 2009. Boyd would perform on several talk shows like The Today Show and Live with Regis and Kelly, and for several presidents, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He died of heart disease and kidney failure on June 10, 2018. He was 42.

Season 4 – Kevin Skinner

Kevin Skinner is a American country singer who won the fourth season of America’s Got Talent. He performed the single “If Tomorrow Never Comes” on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien in 2009, and then released his debut album Long Ride online the following year. Skinner, 45, has also put out a live album titled Kevin Skinner: Live and Unplugged.

Season 5 – Michael Grimm

Michael Grimm is an American singer and songwriter who won season five of America’s Got Talent. Since then, he’s released five studio albums and one live album, with the most recent being 2015’s Grimm. He’s appeared on Ellen and was the opener for rock legend Stevie Nicks during her 2011 tour.

Season 6 – Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is an American jazz singer who won the sixth season of America’s Got Talent. Since taking home the show’s million dollar prize, Murphy, 44, has appeared on notable talk shows like The Today Show, The View, The Wendy Williams Show and Good Day LA. He’s released three studio albums, with the most recent being 2016’s Landau.

Season 7 – Olate Dogs

Olate Dogs is an American dog trick act featuring father-and-son trainers Richard and Nicholas Olate. The group won the seventh season of America’s Got Talent. Since then, the duo have performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and gone on several nationwide tours and hosted the the star-studded TV special Cause for Paws: An All-Star Dog Spectacular in 2014.

Season 8 – Kenichi Ebina

Kenichi Ebina is a Japanese performance artist who won season eight of America’s Got Talent. His solo act features a unique blend of acting, storytelling, and a number of different dance styles, including freestyle, hip-hop and ethnic dance. Ebina participated in America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. He did not receive enough votes to advance to the finals.

Season 9 – Mat Franco

Mat Franco is an American magician who won the ninth season of America’s Got Talent. Since then, he’s hosted several TV specials, making him the first AGT winner to get a spinoff show of his own. Franco, 31, is also headlining at The LINQ Hotel and Casino at the Mat Franco Theater in Las Vegas.

Season 10 – Paul Zerdin

Paul Zerdin is a British comedian and ventriloquist who won America’s Got Talent season ten. He’s been on several nationwide tours, including Paul Zerdin LIVE, which started in 2017, and has appeared as himself on the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Zerdin, 46, recently played a supporting role in the London Palladium’s version of Snow White.

Season 11 – Grace VanderWaal

Grace VanderWaal is an American singer and songwriter who took home the top spot during season eleven of America’s Got Talent. She released the EP Perfectly Imperfect in 2016, and followed it with her debut album Just the Beginning in 2017. VanderWaal, 15, was also the opening act for pop rock group Imagine Dragons during their Evolve World Tour.

Season 12 – Darci Lynne Farmer

Darci Lynne Farmer is an American ventriloquist and singer who won season twelve of America’s Got Talent. Since then, she’s appeared on several talks shows and hosted the NBC holiday special Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas in 2018. Farmer, 14, returned as a contestant on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, but she did not receive enough votes to advance.

Season 13 – Shin Lim

Shin Lim is a Canadian-American magician who won the most recent season of America’s Got Talent. He is currently engaged to Australian dancer Casey Thomas, and appeared on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, where he was edged out by Darci Lynne Farmer.