Amy Roloff & Boyfriend Chris Dating Update: Are They Still Together?

Amy Roloff and her boyfriend Chris Marek are still together and seem to be doing great, two years into their relationship. In recent weeks, Roloff has been sharing updates about her life, particularly with Marek, and has even shared some photos of her and her guy with her 829,000 followers on Instagram.

On the current season of Little People, Big World, Roloff and Marek’s relationship is on full display. The two have shared some really special moments together, including a trip to Michigan to celebrate Roloff’s dad’s 90th birthday.

Amy & Chris Are Really Enjoying Life Together

Roloff and Marek have been enjoying each other’s company and seem to be loving the time that they get to spend together. Whether they are out on Marek’s motorcycle or heading to a family cookout, they are experiencing life as a couple and things are going really well.

“I love these [kinds] of days we had yesterday… went to the @hillsboromarkets picked up some strawberries and rhubarb to make a crisps, Chris bought me a heart at a local vendor and after a drive on some beautiful back roads near by we ate at a local restaurant in Banks. On a cool cloudy drizzling day I had a blast. Just a simple kind of lazy fun day! Memorial Day weekend. Much to be thankful for,” Roloff captioned an Instagram post over the weekend.

It’s been a crazy couple of years for Roloff, who has become a grandmother (twice!) and has adapted to living on her own. However, she says that Marek has really helped her through life’s changes.

“This year, out of any of the other years, everything has changed for me,” Amy told People Magazine ahead of Season 14 of LPBW. “Chris makes me see life in a whole different way,” she added.

A New Baby Roloff Is on the Way

It’s an exciting time for the Roloff family as big changes and new horizons may be in store. Amy and her ex-husband Matt are trying to decide what to do with Roloff Farms — the place where they both live and where they raised their family.

Additionally, the Roloffs are getting ready to grow once more as daughter-in-law Tori Roloff is pregnant with her second child — a girl. The littlest Roloff will join big brother Jackson, 2, in November.

Marek may not rejoice in a new baby the same way that Roloff does, but he is slowly but surely becoming part of the family and he will undoubtedly be elated to meet the new baby when she arrives.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on TLC.