Andi Dorfman & Ex-Boyfriend Nick Viall Break Up Story

Remember back when Andi Dorfman was dating Nick Viall? We agree- it seems like lifetimes ago.

The two dated on Andi’s season of The Bachelorette. Her final two men on the season 10 finale of The Bachelorette were Josh Murray and Viall, and Andi chose the former, leaving Viall stunned.

Andi cried when she sent Viall packing, but said that she was worried the “intensity” of the relationship would become too much, and they wouldn’t be able to enjoy themselves together.

Viall, driving home in the SUV after the split, told cameras, “Man, I really thought this was it. I really thought she loved me.”

In January of last year, Andi told US Weekly that she and Viall are still on good terms and check in on one another from time to time. “I saw him at a wedding this summer. Yeah, we’ll like talk here and there, every once in a while,” Dorfman said. “You know, like check in with each other. But that’s about it. No [hard feelings].”

Since her season ended, Andi Dorfman has split from Josh Murray. The two broke up about five months after Andi initially accepted his proposal. In a statement, they said, “After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it’s best for both of us to go our separate ways… We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what’s best for both of us individually. We will continue to be good friends and have nothing but great things to say about each other and wish each other the best.”

Talking to Chris Harrison later on a live segment of the show, Andi admitted, “I have to be realistic and say I’m heartbroken. I know this is honestly the biggest failure of my life so far, I understand that, I know that.”

Andi has since moved to Perry Street in New York City’s West Village and has become a two-time New York Times Best Seller. And based on her Instagram, Dorfman is focusing on work for now; there don’t seem to be any new men in the picture. Most of her social media pics show her working out or traveling, and she seems keen on keeping her personal life out of the public eye.

Most recently, Dorfman made headlines for clapping back at Josh Murray when he compared her to the devil. As a response to his post, she uploaded an Instagram of a sign that read, “You can’t control someone else’s negative behavior but you can control how long you participate in it.” She then captioned the post, “Thank you, next. Here’s to all you out there kicking ass and moving forward! I see you out there! The future is looking [sparkles emoji]. #WednesdayWisdom.”