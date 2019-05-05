Andrei Castravet’s Job on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Does He Work?

Andrei Castravet, reality star of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, was still struggling to find full-time work as of last week’s episode of the show, which has put some strain on his relationship with wife Elizabeth Potthast, who recently gave birth to their daughter in January.

When the couple returned to the reality TV franchise for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, they were celebrating one year of marriage and Potthast’s surprise, unplanned pregnancy. However, the couple was stressing that Castravet still hadn’t found a secure job and they continued to deal with financial issues.

Castravet and Potthast captivated audiences during the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and have continued to do so long after the season ended. After chatting on a dating app, the reality star, 28, met Castravet while visiting Dublin in 2016. At the time, the Moldova-native, 32, worked as a bouncer, according to In Touch Weekly. Their relationship quickly blossomed following their meeting, and Castravet decided to move to Florida to be with Potthast.

According to a marriage license posted by Reality Blurb, the couple married on December, 2017 at a courthouse in Tampa, Florida. The couple first became engaged in Sicily, Italy in August of 2016.

“Being married is amazing and everything we thought it would be! Expecting a child and growing our family is a true blessing!” they shared. The couple also addressed their plans to have another wedding in Andrei’s native Moldova, according to Distractify.

Unfortunately, despite their strong bond, Castravet has still not found consistent work in the U.S., which has put a strain on both his relationship with his wife and his father-in-law. According to In Touch Weekly, her father was concerned for Potthast, and worried that Castravet would not be able to provide financially as a husband for his daughter or a father to his granddaughter because Andrei didn’t have any skills that he could use to find work in America. He also didn’t understand how the couple could be planning a second wedding in Moldova with a $15,000 budget if Castravet wasn’t working.

Potthast’s father voiced his concerns to the cameras, stating “It doesn’t really fit in with what they’re trying to do right now, which is get on their feet financially, him get a job, and get ahead of their bills. To me, it’s not necessary to have a wedding when you’re in the situation that they’re in now.”

Castravet tried to ease his father-in-law’s concerns by applying for his truck-driving license, although he still wasn’t able to find a job after their first wedding. Their financial stability has continued to be a topic of heated contention between Castravet, Potthast and Pottahast’s family, and until Castravet lands a secure job, it looks like it will continue to be an issue throughout the season.

