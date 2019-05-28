Animal Kingdom Season 4 Premiere Time & Channel

Animal Kingdom season 4, TNT’s hit drama series, premieres tonight at 9/8c, and fans can look forward to an explosive start to the season, jam packed with plenty of drama, crime and even a few new faces to boot.

For those who are new to the series, Animal Kingdom follows the story of a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, after the death of his mother. The Codys are a criminal family clan governed by the matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody, who is played by Ellen Barkin. Smurf is protective of her family and will stop at nothing to make sure their secrets are safe.

Here is the Season 4 logline, courtesy of Deadline:

Smurf (Ellen Barkin) is back on top and reminding her boys who’s boss no matter whom she hurts in the process. (“Everything I do, I do for this family,” she insists.) Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Finn Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Ben Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists, and Deran (Jake Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). As always, outsiders move in to threaten the Cody’s fragile peace, including Angela (newly recurring Emily Deschanel), the former best friend of J’s deceased mother and a recovering junkie who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. A new criminal crew also is introduced with a surprising connection to the Codys.

According to Deadline, Sohvi Rodriguez, who had a reoccurring role as the tough and unpredictable Mia in Season 3, has been promoted to series regular for season 4, as well as Jon Beavers and Grant Harvey, who are both set to recur. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Emily Deschanel, best known for her 12-year role as Dr. Temperance Brennan on the hit series Bones, will be stepping out of her comfort zone as the objective scientist and world-renowned forensic anthropologist to become Angela, a recovering addict newly released from prison who’s got a long history with the Cody family.

“I was so used to being in a cocoon, in this protected space for 12 years,” Deschanel told TV Guide of her role as Angela. “This pushes me into a place that’s not so comfortable.”

Angela makes her debut in the second episode of the season, and pushes the Codys to their own uncomfortable limits. The former best friend of Pope’s late sister Julia, Angela is set on making her way back into the Cody family. However, she’ll have to endure Smurf’s ever-watchful and suspicious eye first.

For those looking to binge on earlier seasons before season 4 premieres, Animal Kingdom‘s Season 3 is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the season 4 premiere of the show, only on TNT.

