Are Annie and David Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together and as strong as ever, according to Toborowsky’s Instagram page and periodic appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

Although the couple ran into a few bumps along the road when they first got together, they were able to get past the rocky start to their relationship and make things work. Not only did Toborowsky struggle to find work, the two didn’t have a place to live until a friend allowed them to stay in a refurbished fire house. Toborowsky’s friend later sold the place and stopped helping out financially, but he did give them an offer to live in the manager’s department of a storage facility.

Toborowsky also struggled to afford both the dowry he owed Suwan’s family for her hand in marriage, and the cost to sponsor his soon-to-be-bride to come to the United States.

“Annie and I met through a mutual friend in Thailand. She was just so sweet and she made me feel so young,” David revealed to In Touch Weekly. “After I proposed to Annie, we filed for the K1 visa so that we could get married in the USA, but first I had to pay a dowry to her parents,” David explained, noting that the total sum was between $23,000 to $25,000. “Coming back to the US, it’s been pretty tough,” he said.

Suwan and Toborowsky recently returned from visiting Suwan’s family in Thailand. In Touch reports that Toborowsky is actually teaching English as a second language in Louisville, Kentucky, and his wife is his star pupil.

“There were so many obstacles along the way. It has not been easy, but it is getting better,” Toborowsky said. “I am now working as a teacher at a university, teaching English as a second language. It’s kind of exciting, because my wife is one of my students.”

“David has been a good teacher,” Suwan gushed about her husband. “This class has helped a lot with my English.” She also revealed that she was “so proud” of Toborowsky and how far they’ve come since they first met at a karaoke bar in Thailand.

Toborowsky, 50, and Suwan, 26, are still struggling to get back on their feet, and Suwan was getting concerned about how long it was taking to receive her green card, but Toborowsky assured her that everything was going to work out. It appears that her visa was approved, as Toborowsky posted several pictures of the couple back in Thailand, visiting Suwan’s family and site seeing over the last few weeks.

Toborowsky actually announced recently that one of the water buffalo he’d bought for Suwan’s family as a part of her dowry had given birth in July 2018. Toborowsky often gushes about his wife on Instagram, and shares many pictures of the two of them together doing various activities like golfing, traveling, out to dinner and more.

“Took our Thai Limo to beach road so Annie can capture the Sun the way she captured my heart,” Toborowsky captioned a photo of Suwan “holding” the sun, after the couple made it to Thailand.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

