Ansel Elgort Girlfriend & Relationships: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fans of Ansel Elgort were left somewhat confused when he posted 17 shirtless selfies on himself on Instagram, asking themselves “Is he okay?” One person who seems pretty fine with it is his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

She commented on one of the photos herself. Giving him the stamp of approval she wrote, “I think this one is the best but they’re all good tbh.”

While she has been the apple of the 25-year old Elgort’s eye for nearly a decade, it hasn’t stopped speculation about any other relationships. Here’s what you need to know about his dating history.

1. Elgort & Komyshan Are High School Sweethearts

The couple both attended the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts together. His focus was drama, while her’s was dance. They met her freshman year back in 2012, and according to Marie Claire this past January, “it was love at first sight.”

“I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something,” Komyshan remembers. “[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school—I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'” They started dating a year later.

In March 2014 with the New York Post, he talked about his newfound celebrity status and how having a girlfriend from when he was an unknown is comforting:

It’s important to me to be with someone who I really trust, and if it’s someone I knew before all of this, that’s nice.

Komyshan’s Facebook page states that she graduated high school in 2014.

2. She’s a Professional Dancer & They Have Performed Together

Komyshan’s family came to the United States from Ukraine when she was young. At age 11, she was chosen to train free in Manhattan in a building shared with American Ballet Theatre. According to BalletNext, she went through intensive training to earn her professional credits as a ballerina.

She did summer intensives with companies throughout the U.S.A., but the one most memorable to her was a month training at the American Academie of Dance in Paris and at Paris Opera Ballet — with one of her idols, Violette Verdy. BalletNext is her first tenure as member of a professional company.

Ansel himself started as a ballet dancer. “I started in like ballet, a little bit. I wasn’t very good, to be honest. But then I got more into tap dance,” he told Jimmy Fallon.

As seen by the video above, which was shot by by New York fashion designer Amanda Uprichard, you can see that he picked up more than just a few things.

According to Seventeen, Komyshan also created a dance workout video in 2016. The video focuses on core and glutes.

3. They Broke Up for 5 Months in August 2014, Leading to Speculation About Him & Shailene Woodley

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley on the cover of Entertainment Weekly http://t.co/mXSmu1mghj—

Divergent News (@tobi4seaton) April 30, 2014

The couple broke up in August 2014, but were back together and going strong a mere five months later. “I was doing OK,” Elgort remembers. “But I knew something was missing, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s love.'”

It was during this time apart that media started to speculate that he was seeing The Faith in Our Stars costar Shailene Woodley. Part of this came from the fact their their characters in the movie demonstrated a deep love for one another, but they also shared quotes about their “affinity” for one another.

Woodley told Time:

Ansel and I have an affinity for each other just as far as recognizing and admiring the spirits in one another. It was nice to do a movie like Fault, which does have so many vulnerable scenes with somebody I was already comfortable with.

Elgort returned the sentiment, saying in the film’s behind-the-scenes footage:

I’m glad that it was Shailene that got to be my Hazel Grace.

4. Elgort Stated that He’s Not “Sexually Attracted” to Woodley

In an interview with Seventeen magazine, Elgort revealed he’s never been attracted to Woodley, despite their long friendship.

“If a woman is really pretty, it’s kind of hard, I’m not going to lie.” Elgort said when asked whether or not men and woman can have non-romantic friendships. “Actually, that’s not true. Me and Shailene have a really platonic relationship. I’ve never once wanted her sexually, which is nice. But for me, if a person is someone I’m attracted to, and she’s my best friend, hopefully we’re dating.”

According to the International Business Times, the love the two share is strictly “friendship love.”

Meanwhile, it’s easy to tell that Elgort is very sexually attracted to Komyshan. He is also a singer, and he released the 2017 single Thief. At one point he belts, “Skin on my skin, what a wonderful sin,” as they both enter a bathtub naked.

For what it’s worth, Woodley is now dating New Zealand rugby player Ben Volavola. The two have appeared at a few red carpet events together.

5. Komyshan is Very Close with His Family

According to Marie Claire, she is very close with his family.

Elgort comes from a creative family: Brother Warren is a film producer, sister Sophie is a photographer, mother Grethe Holby is a new opera pioneer, and father Warren is a famed photographer. Komyshan has known the family for a long time and even gives them shoutouts on her social media.

The two have appeared in holiday pictures with each other. Sophie , Ansel’s sister, posted the above Instagram photo, with this caption:

Xmas eve begins & we can’t wait for presents! @anselelgort @violettakomyshan

For his birthday, Violetta and others danced around him and posted the video on Instagram. He looks either incredibly relaxed or hung over as people are bouncing to “Love Shack.”