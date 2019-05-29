Archer Season 10 Premiere Date, Time & Channel

Archer season 10, titled Archer: 1999, premieres tonight at 10/9c on FXX. The newest season will see our favorite characters launched into space, where they will fight epic space monsters and get into all of the usual shenanigans we’ve come to know and love by the gang.

The official logline for the new season of the hit animated comedy reads: “Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane, and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other? Welcome to the space-tastic world of Archer: 1999.”

For those who have been following the series since the get-go, it should come as no surprise that the series has a new, crazy theme this time around. The show initially centered around ISIS, the International Secret Intelligence Service, and chronicled the misadventures of the gang and their dysfunctional hi-jinks during secret spy missions.

However, once the idea of ISIS started to have undesirable, real-world connections, series creator Adam Reed decided to reinvent the show, and abandoned the spy agency for a series of new, interesting, themed seasons. The show’s most recent season, Archer: Danger Island, transported Archer and the rest of the crew to the 1930s on a remote island in the Pacific. The series’ end actually established that Archer and Co. would be heading to space for the next season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly prior to Archer‘s 2018 San Diego Comic-Con panel, Reed confirmed that Archer Season 10 would take place on a spaceship. “Next season is similar in the fact that they are all kind of cloistered together, but they’re going to be cloistered together on a spaceship,” he said, according to Den of Geek.

Archer is a man with a plan. Well, he's a man anyway. The quest begins TONIGHT with the premiere of #Archer1999. pic.twitter.com/lODcWT0NaQ — Archer (@archerfxx) May 29, 2019

According to Executive Producer Matt Thompson, despite the title of the season, the setting will not take place in 1999. “We are definitely in the future, with, like, warp drive, and whatever,” he told EW. Instead, season 10 will take place in a futuristic landscape, and although the original voice cast will return as in previous seasons, they will again play different versions of their characters.

Voice actress Aisha Tyler, who voices Lana Kane, added: “Warp drive, and laser sex, and also robot sex. Both of the kinds of futuristic sex, the laser sex and robot sex. In the future those are the kinds you’ll be having, is laser and robot.” You can check out the full interview with EW below:

Fans of the animated comedy can expect their favorite voice actors to reprise their roles as the same main characters on the show: H. Jon Benjamin as the titular main character Sterling Archer, Jessica Walter voices Malory Archer, Aisha Tyler plays Lana Kane, Judy Greer portrays Cheryl Tunt, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Chris Parnell voices Cyril Figgis, Lucky Yates plays Dr. Algernop Krieger, and Adam Reed voices Ray Gillette.

The trailer for season 10 appears to be inspired by ‘Space:1999’, the classic sci-fi series, and also has specific references from “Aliens,” “Star Trek” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Tune in tonight at 10/9c on FXX to catch the season 10 premiere of Archer: 1999.

