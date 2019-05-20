Are D.B. Weiss & David Benioff Involved in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequels?

Are D.B. Weiss and David Benioff involved in the Game of Thrones prequels? Fans have mixed feelings about D&D after Season 8. They wrote and directed the Season 8 finale that just aired. Some fans loved Season 8 (the cinematography was certainly beautiful) and hope for more from D&D. Other fans are very unhappy with Season 8 and hope for limited involvement from D&D. Here’s what we know so far. This post has major spoilers for Season 8.

No, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be involved in the Game of Thrones prequels. HBO had originally indicated that D&D would serve as executive producers for the prequels, Forbes reported. But according to The Wrap in January, D&D are moving on completely from the franchise after the final season of Game of Thrones. They are moving on to Star Wars, which will take up all of their time. The first film is set to be released in 2022.

In fact, George R.R. Martin had wanted 10 to 12 seasons of Game of Thrones, but he said D&D only wanted seven. He had to really push them to give us the eighth season we had. There was no indication that this decision had anything to do with Star Wars.

Fans have mixed reactions about this news. Some are happy, and some are disappointed to see D&D move on.

Benioff and Weiss became the target of many jokes surrounding Season 8. A petition that has nearly a million signatures asks for Game of Thrones to remake its final season with better writing. (See an interview with the petition’s creator here.) Other fans created memes about things that D&D forgot. This meme is based on a clip that Benioff said during an Inside the Episode video. Fans say Daenerys should have expected Euron’s fleet in Episode 4, not to mention that she should have at least seen the fleet from her vantage point high in the sky. In the behind the scenes explanation, Benioff said that while Dany “kind of forgot about the Iron fleet and Euron’s forces, they certainly haven’t forgotten about her.” Fans think his explanation was so ridiculous that they turned it into a meme.

Since that moment, fans have noted other plotlines that were “forgotten,” such as Jaime’s desire to be a better person and how he slew the Mad King because he cared about the innocents of King’s Landing. Yet in Episode 5 he told Tyrion that he never really cared about them at all. These are all reasons why some fans really didn’t want D&D involved in the prequels.

Meanwhile, other fans will be disappointed with the news that D&D aren’t involved in the prequels. They loved the cinematography and the epic feel that the episodes gave. So they would have liked to see D&D involved and helming the prequels too.

Overall, the future is looking good for the prequels. At least one is already in production, but it may not be the only prequel series that HBO ultimately makes.

READ NEXT: An Interview with the Creator of the Viral Game of Thrones Petition