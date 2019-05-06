Are Ashley Herbert & J.P Rosenbaum Still Together?

During Season 7 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, Ashley Herbert met 30 suitors, and fell in love with J.P Rosenbaum. During the finale episode in 2011, Rosenbaum proposed to Herbert and the couple later tied the knot during a televised ceremony in December 2012 in Pasadena, California.

Having their relationship blossom under such public scrutiny was not easy for J.P. and Ashley, and they openly dealt with their struggles on WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2017. Flash forward to 2019, are they still one of Bachelor Nation’s most successful pairings?

The answer is yes. Not only are J.P., 42, and Ashley, 35, still married, the couple renewed their vows in August 2018 while on vacation in Aruba with their two children, daughter Essex, 2, and son Fordham, 4. The pediatric dentist, who appears on The Bachelorette reunion special airing on May 6, says that being chosen as The Bachelorette is the best thing that ever happened to her in life. She captioned a photo on Instagram alongside her fellow Bachelor Nation ladies, Rachel Lindsay, Emily Maynard, Ali Fedotowsky, and DeAnna Stag, “One of the best things I’ve ever done was being a part of this family. It gave me my husband, my babies and the courage to be who I’ve always believed I could be.”

Scrolling through Ashley’s family photos on Instagram, it’s clear that the couple is incredibly happy as a family of four. Their kids look like mini versions of themselves and despite their celebrity status, they appear to be like any other normal family. The celebrate birthdays with homemade cakes, make trips to Legoland, cheer on J.P.’s favorite hockey team, the New York Islanders, and dress up for Halloween.

Like many Bachelor Nation alums, J.P. and Ashley are paid influencers on social media, and they include their kids in many of their sponsored ads. The Rosenbaums have paid partnership deals for Disney movie DVD releases, Aruba Tourism, Kind Snacks, Target, John Hancock USA, and more.

Ashley and J.P. are nothing short of relationship goals. Married for six years, the couple who now reside in Miami, Florida their story book romance continues to live on.

READ NEXT: Who Is Tinsley Mortimer’s Ex-Husband Robert Livingston ‘Topper’ Mortimer?