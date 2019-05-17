Ashley Massaro’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Massaro, the former WWE wrestler, Playboy model, and winner of WWE’s “2005 Raw Diva Search,” leaves behind a daughter. She was born into a family of wrestlers.

Massaro, 39, who died of unknown causes on May 16, 2019, did not have a husband. WWE has now confirmed Massaro’s untimely death.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends,” wrote WWE on Twitter. WWE offered tribute to Massaro with a photo gallery.

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. https://t.co/PqHSRbOGso — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

Here’s what you need to know about Ashley Massaro’s Family:

1. Ashley Massaro’s Father, Brother & Uncle Were Wrestlers

We are sad to learn that former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro has passed away at the age of 39, per a report from The Blast. Cause of death is currently under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Massaro's friends and family at this time. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/1wGjBIgsAS — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) May 17, 2019

According her IMDB profile, Ashley Massaro was born on May 26, 1979 in New York City, New York, as Ashley Marie Massaro. “She grew up in a wrestling family as her brother, dad, and uncle all competed in the sport.”

When she was on the cast of Survivor, her CBS biography read that she grew up “in Long Island, New York, with a father, brother and uncle who competed in amateur wresting,” adding that this made Ashley Massaro “well-prepared to make it in the World Wresting Entertainment.”

In addition to her wrestling fame, she was an actress, known for “Smallville (2001), WWE SmackDown Live (1999) and WWE Raw (1993),” the IMDB site reports.

According to IMDB, her hobbies “include Waverunning, boating, fishing, riding motorcycles, biking, beach volleyball, traveling.” IMDB also reports that she was once named Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada and Miss Hawaiian Tropic USA.

2. Ashley Massaro Leaves Behind a Teenage Daughter

Ashley Massaro leaves behind a daughter – Alexa, age 19, who was born in 2000.

People Magazine reported that Ashley attributed her leaving WWE to her daughter’s health, saying that she “can’t be on the road with WWE when my own flesh and blood needs me.”

People described Massaro as a “single parent,” and reported that she wrote: “At this point when she is sick and needs me home, I have to make the decision to bow out of WWE for a while and take care of my daughter … I wish I could do both and that there were more ways to get everything done but with the severity of the situation I’m going to have to ask for an early release for now.” That was in July 2008.

You can read more about Massaro’s daughter here.

3. Ashley Massaro Was Not Married

Ashley Massaro dated Matt Hardy but it was not clear whether she was dating anyone at the time of her death. You can read more about her past relationships here.

Alexa did post a Father’s Day ode to her dad, writing on Instagram: “happy fathers day to the coolest.”

In 2018, Massaro revealed she had undergone kidney surgery. At that time, she was dating Max Dean, guitarist with indie group The Classic Kids.

Sportser reported that he brought her flowers, balloons, and candy. “So lucky he’s all mine! I wish every one of you finds a Max of your own!” she wrote, according to Sporster. “Cuz you ain’t gettin this one! No but for real, I hope you all find a love like this one day. I deserve it my loves, I’ve put in my time. And I’m the happiest queen on this earth now! Cuz I HAVE a REAL KING for a man! Luckiest couple on earth! #couplegoals,” she wrote.

4. Alexa Says She Can’t Believe Her Mother’s Death Is Real

In a sad Instagram story, Alexa reacted to her mother’s death.

“I wish I could have gotten more recent pictures. I love you mommy. I want to wake up in your arms more than anything. I want to give you a big hug. Please come back. This can’t be real,” she wrote.

“Please God this can’t be it,” she also wrote, sharing a photo of her with her mom as a young girl.

5. The Cause of Death Is Unknown But the Call Came in For an Unconscious Female

What was the cause of death? How did Ashley Massaro die? According to The Blast, that remains unclear. Dispatch audio obtained by The Blast indicates the call came in for an unconscious female and CPR was “in progress.”

However, word is spreading quickly in professional wrestling circles. Former WWE star Jillian Hall told Heavy.com that she was “absolutely devastated… heartbroken” by the news of Massaro’s passing.

TMZ Sports also confirmed the death. “Massaro was transported from her home in Suffolk County, NY to a nearby hospital where she died early Thursday morning,” wrote TMZ.

On her Instagram page, Ashley Massaro described herself as “WWE Diva,Maxim/Playboy/Kandy/Flex Celebrity Covergirl, host MTV/E!/Fuse,actress Smallville on CW/Survivor on CBS/@943theshark Radio On Air Personality.”

According to The Blast, the death was confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s office, but authorities are saying very little about the circumstances. The call for help came in at 5:23 a.m. on May 16, 2019.

“The Suffolk County Medical Examiner in New York tells The Blast, Massaro died Thursday and was brought to the medical examiner’s office,” wrote the Blast, which added that authorities don’t believe foul play was involved in the death.

“We’re told the death is currently under investigation, but officials would not say more at this time,” the site reported.

TMZ Sports also writes that the cause of death is not yet known but adds that Ashley’s death is being considered “non-criminal.”

In 2016, The Boston Globe reported that Massaro had joined a suit against WWE. Along with others, she alleged that WWE “concealed the dangers of repetitive head injuries that have caused them neurological damage,” Globe reported, adding that Massaro also alleged she was sexually assaulted at a military base.

According to The Globe, Massaro, in the lawsuit, alleged she had suffered concussions and said she “has undergone debilitating behavioral changes since she left the WWE, including developing a drug addiction.”