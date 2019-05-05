Ashley and Michael Baby News & Updates

The Darby family is about to get one person bigger. In February, news surfaced that Ashley and Michael Darby will be having a baby. Ashley officially confirmed the news to The Daily Dish.

Speaking about the moment she learned the pregnancy test was positive with People, Ashley shared, “I’m so excited… When I used to hear people talk about having a child and the miracle of life inside you, I know that sounds great, but then to actually experience it? It’s the most all-encompassing feeling ever. I never imagined I’d feel this much love … it’s the pinnacle!”

Ashley and Michael tied the knot in 2014. They were separated for six months while RHOP was headed into its third season, but then got back together. Then, as was documented on the show, Ashley became pregnant but had a miscarriage.

Discussing that loss with People, she shares, “It was such a traumatic experience… At the time, I didn’t fully understand the magnitude of how it would affect us as a couple and as individuals because we kind of thought it would be a given that we would just be able to have children. But it was challenging.”

And what about the baby’s sex? For now, the pair is holding that information back. Ashley tells People, “We have the results in Michael’s desk drawer at work, but we might do a sex reveal, that’s still a toss up in the air,” Ashley says. “But for now, it’s just really hypothesizing if it’s going to be a boy or a girl based on the heartbeat, the shape of the belly, the condition of my skin — all those things that are supposed to be predictors of the baby’s sex.” And when it comes to names, they’re not quite sure either. “With an Australian man who tends to lean more towards the English side with his name choices, it’s very interesting… He wants it to be a Phillip or an Elizabeth or something very regal. It needs a little bit of culture in there!”

According to The Daily Dish, Ashley and Michael shared their baby news with a trip to Hawaii.

In March, she showed off her baby bump in an Instagram pic.

Then, in April, Ashley shared some stories to social media of her enjoying some fun in the sun with her baby bump. In her Instagram video, she shared, “I am sitting out here enjoying the beautiful weather getting some sun on the bump because my friend Glenda told me that sunlight while the baby is in the womb is actually good for the baby’s eye development… Any excuse to be out in the sun is a good one for me! And yes, I am wearing sunblock.”

