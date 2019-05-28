Audrey Dunham, Jeff Dunham’s Wife: Who is the Comedian Married To?

Audrey Dunham, the second wife of popular comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, is a vegan, sports nutrition specialist, fitness trainer, and former NPC fitness competitor, who runs her own fitness blog.

“Hi there! My name is Audrey Dunham,” she writes on her blog. She then lists her job and interests, and continues: “I am also the proud wife of funny man, Jeff Dunham, mama to twin boys and step-mom to three grown girls. My goal is to help simplify all topics vegan food, cooking, baking, and health related.. Because we all deserve to live happy, healthy lives and enjoy delicious food while doing it!

She has an entire section on her blog dedicated to helping strengthen relationships and marriages, as well as a health and fitness section, good eating, and a link to a bake shop. You can check her blog out by clicking here.

The couple tied the knot back in 2012 and have been going strong since. They share two children together – twins James Jeffrey and Jack Steven, which you can also read about on her website. Jeff Dunham also has three daughters from his previous marriage – Bree, Ashlyn and Kenna.

The couple, who’ve been together since early 2009, married at the Sunstone Vineyards and Winery in California and Dunham’s eldest daughter, Bree, escorted her father down the aisle on his big day.

“No matter what the day, we go to sleep laughing, and we wake up laughing,” the couple told PEOPLE back in 2012. “We can’t imagine a love any better than this.”

Audrey has dealt with some issues regarding Jeff’s ex-wife Paige early on in their relationship. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Audrey actually filed a lawsuit against her husband’s first wife after Paige reportedly registered several domain names that involved Audrey’s name, including AudreyDunham.com, AudreyDunham.net, AudreyDunham.us and AudreyDunham.biz.

Audrey says that on January 31, 2012 (after the engagement, but before the marriage), she filed for a trademark registration on “Audrey Dunham” for personal fitness training services and consultancy. The examining attorney at the Trademark Office is said to have determined that the mark was distinctive and protectable, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Paige went ahead and registered the above domain names, making it impossible at the time for Audrey to register her fitness website in her own name.

Audrey’s lawsuit claimed that the “Defendant knew at the time she registered the Accused Domains, that Plaintiff would soon change her name to AUDREY DUNHAM,” states the lawsuit.

Aside from her issues with Paige in the past, Audrey has mostly tried to remain drama-free over the years, and mainly focuses on raising her young sons with her husband, updating her fitness blog, and maintaining her vegan lifestyle.

