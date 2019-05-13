‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Premiere Date, Show Time & Channel

The season 15 premiere of The Bachelorette airs tonight, with an all-new star of the show and a bunch of bachelors vying for her heart. Hannah Brown, aka Hannah B. from The Bachelor 2019, takes on the challenge of searching for love on reality TV, but will she find the man of her dreams? Read on below for the rundown on the premiere start time, what channel the show airs on, and other details.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere date is May 13, 2019 and it is set to run from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT, 7 – 9:01 p.m. CT. The normal time slot of The Bachelorette is Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 CHANNEL: The Bachelorette airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

THE NEW “BACHELORETTE” 2019 STAR: Hannah Brown, aka Hannah Beast, aka Hannah B., is a southern girl and she has been picked as the next Bachelorette. She is 24 years old and is an interior designer, who is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was previously crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018 and competed in the 2018 Miss USA Competition. Unlike most Bachelorette stars, Brown was not in the top 4 of The Bachelor when she was a contestant.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 HOST: Longtime host Chris Harrison returns for another season of the show. According to The Cheat Sheet, Harrison originally thought that the network might have made a mistake by casting Brown as the new Bachelorette. In an interview with E! News, Harrison talked about his impression of Brown on the After the Final Rose Special. He revealed, “It really was a trainwreck. She was kind of tragic, and I was scared to death. I know Bachelor Nation was like, oh wow, this is our Bachelorette? I know they were skeptical. I was … scared.” But, Harrison since changed his mind.

Harrison later told The Hollywood Reporter, “After night one — actually, about an hour into filming that first night — I realized: this was the woman. This was Hannah. She came in firing on all cylinders, controlled the situation, was funny, sweet, powerful and all the things that we knew she was. That’s when I thought, ‘Ok, this is Hannah.’ So if you’re scared to death, just give it a second. You’ll be OK, just as I was.”

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2019 PREMIERE EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Hannah meets 30 hopeful bachelors, while Demi Burnett and Katie Morton gather intel on the men; 22 suitors remain at the end of the night.”