Barbara Kavovit’s Husband News: Is She Married?

Barbara Kavovit, the newest addition to Real Housewives of New York, appears to be single at the moment, although she was married once before in the early 2000s. The reality star and entrepreneur rarely talks about her romantic life during interviews, and there are no pictures of Kavovit with a love interest on Instagram, so it doesn’t look like she’s in a relationship at this time.

The only man who appears consistently on Kavovit’s page is her son Zachary Kavovit-Murphy, who currently attends classes at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York when he isn’t following in his mother’s footsteps as an Executive Project Manager at Evergreen Construction, one of many companies his mother owns and operates.

Kavovit was married to her ex-husband, a contractor, for some time, and the two were in the process of building a second home, but it didn’t work out and they divorced in the early aughts, according to New York Times. She met her ex-husband when she hired him as a subcontractor on a construction job, but aside from that, there is little else known about her ex.

“Things don’t always work out the way you want them to,” Kavovit told the New York Times back in 2005. “You have to recreate yourself for the changing times. You have to be prepared.”

She told the Times that she got the idea to launch her own contracting business and a line of tools for women in the midst of her divorce, when she was watching an episode of Sex and the City. According to Kavovit, the episode involved Samantha trying to get a boyfriend to come over to hang a curtain rod because she was unable to do so herself.

“I wanted to make tools Samantha could use, and would want to use,” she told the Times. “There’s no reason a woman shouldn’t be able to fix something in her own house. There’s no reason a woman shouldn’t be comfortable in her own house.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuzN0cHBeXv/

These days, Kavovit continues to run several of her own companies and has even written a book, titled “Heels of Steel,” an inspirational story about Bridget Steele, a girl from the Bronx that has “no resources other then her determination and tenacity to build a construction company” in New York City.

“It’s really exciting to be able to be the boss,” she told Us Weekly. “I like to call myself ‘boss lady,’ being the CEO of a construction company and having 75 guys at any given time on your job site, and being the person that is ultimately responsible for the schedule, the budget, change orders, making sure everything happens on time.”

