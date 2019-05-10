Batman Voiceover Reveals How She Got Started in Industry

Tara Strong has the quite the voiceover resume. Dil Pickles on Nickelodeon’s The Rugrats, the voice of Harley Quinn in Batman and many other notable cartoons, Strong has an impressive career.

She’s also appeared on top shows like Party of Five, Third Rock From The Sun and was the voice of Lemmy on the Super Mario Brothers cartoon!

Super Mario Brothers?! Oh yes, Tara Strong is the bomb dot com!

“Gosh it was so long ago but it was probably just another audition,” Tara Strong told me on Scoop B Radio.

Per City Times: Strong has also appeared in Powerpuff Girls and Family Guy. The 46-year-old Canadian-American actress is the voice of famous characters like Bubbles on The Powerpuff Girls (1998), Timmy in The Fairly OddParents (2001), Raven in Teen Titans (2003) and Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2010), among many others.

According to Strong, after kicking off her career at the young age of 13, she secured several film, television and musical theatre roles, and has made a mark in Hollywood over the years with memorable voice roles in DC Super Hero Girls, Family Guy, Drawn Together, Ben 10, and more.

“I always did funny voices as a kid,” she told Fox News.

“I used to take my mom’s hand and say, “Let’s pretend we’re from England when we go in the store,” and every toy had a voice and every animal had a voice… But I didn’t know that I necessarily wanted to be primarily a voice actress. I knew I wanted to be a singer, dancer, actress when I was about 4 or 5 years old… One of my first jobs was the voice of Hello Kitty at 13, and the rest is history.”

The process of being selected as an voiceover for a character is just as interesting.

“When you have an animated audition, they give you a drawing of the character and the character description and maybe a little bit about their world,” Strong told Scoop B Radio.

“Part of the script; you have to try to imagine in your head what they want to sound like. And you’ve got to be willing to look crazy and act crazy and be like Play-Doh; like make her a little older or a little younger. Or now it’s a boy or now it’s British or you know, she has a really funny laugh or she’s stuffed you got to kind of be willing to go with it.”

What’s even cooler about Stong’s body of work is her ability to do prank calls.

“I do that all the time,” she told Fox News.

“Especially when telemarketers call my house… My kids laugh a lot. I’ll be like, “Hello? Is anybody there? My mom’s not home. Do you have any lollipops?” And I just keep asking for lollipops.”