Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Paul Bernon Saved Her Life Amid New Health Scare

Bethenny Frankel may seem to have to won the lottery in life with her billion dollar empire, multiple homes, and beautiful daughter Bryn, however, the Real Housewives of New York City star has been dealt numerous blows in regards to her health over the years, a few of which have been life threatening. The 48-year-old Skinnygirl mogul has shared her struggles with endometriosis, a miscarriage, cysts, possible skin cancer, and her ongoing fibroid issues.

Unfortunately, there are now more updates in regards to Frankel’s medical issues. And while she’s staying mum on the exact reasons she’s been hibernating more than usual, it was only six months ago that Frankel nearly lost her life after discovering that she’s deathly allergic to fish.

In December, Frankel shared with her followers on Twitter about finding out about her new food allergy to fish the hard way, and that if it wasn’t for boyfriend Paul Bernon, who she’s been dating for a year and a half, she likely would’ve died. On Twitter, she wrote “I was with someone who went to get me a @Benadryl & returned & I was unconscious. He managed to call 911 & get pill down my throat [with] water. He saved my life.”

“I have rare fish allergy. Sun, I had soup, itched [and] was unconscious for 15 min[ute]s then to ER [and] ICU for 2 days [with] BP of 60/40… I couldn’t talk, see,” she wrote. “Thought I had a stroke [and] dying [and] told if 5 min[utes]s later I’d be dead… 911 [and] EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an epipen.”

While things are still going strong between Paul and Bethenny, the same can’t be said for reality star’s health. In March, Frankel shared that she’s add one more allergy to her medical records, an allergy to wheat, and that she has a new health issue to monitor: leaky gut syndrome.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with ‘leaky gut syndrome’ and a wheat allergy,” she said on Twitter. “Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile.”

Leaky gut syndrome isn’t a true diagnosis, it’s still a hotly debated topic in the medical community as to its true severity, but there are doctors who believe it’s something that can lead to more serious issues if not resolved. According to Harvard Medical Health, “an unhealthy gut lining may have large cracks or holes, allowing partially digested food, toxins, and bugs to penetrate the tissues beneath it. This may trigger inflammation and changes in the gut flora (normal bacteria) that could lead to problems within the digestive tract and beyond.”

Causes for leaky gut syndrome are still in early stages of research. Some people may have a genetic predisposition which makes them more sensitive to changes in the digestive system, but “there is emerging evidence that the standard American diet, which is low in fiber and high in sugar and saturated fats, may initiate this process. Heavy alcohol use and stress also seem to disrupt this balance.”

That theory could explain why Frankel is currently staying at home, away from parties where alcohol is a temptation, and away from social interactions which can cause her more stress than usual. Especially, since she just finished filming the RHONY reunion episodes, and must continue to deal with the never ending custody battle with ex husband, Jason Hoppy.

