Billboard Music Awards 2019 Presenters: Who Is Presenting at the BBMAs Tonight?

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards is hosted again this year by powerhouse singer and superstar Kelly Clarkson. She was the first ever winner of American Idol, has become a coach on The Voice, is gearing up for her own talk show, and is starring in the new UglyDolls animated movie. For tonight’s BBMAs, Billboard has reported that Clarkson will deliver an opening monologue with the help of Rob Gronkowski as a surprise, which makes sense why Gronk would be listed as a presenter. As for who else is presenting the awards tonight, read on below for a rundown on the reported celebrities set to present.

Billboard Music Awards 2019 Presenters

Awards and performances aren’t the only things that people look forward to when watching an awards show. Celebrity presenters are also a major draw. Which of your favorite stars will present at the BBMAs and what will they say?

According to Billboard, the list of celebrities who are presenting tonight are:

Asher Angel

Becky G

Chrissy Metz & Justin Hartley

Cobie Smulders

Dave Bautista & Kumail Nanjiani

David Guetta, Erin & Sara Foster

Eva Longoria

Florida Georgia Line

Jennifer Hudson

Jesse Spencer

Julia Michaels

Julianne Hough

Kane Brown

Olivia Wilde

Beanie Feldstein & Kaitlyn Dever

Ralph Macchio

Rob Gronkowski

Ross Lynch & Kiernan Shipka

Sabrina Carpenter

Sophie Turner & Tye Sheridan

Terry Crews

William Zabka

Presenters William Zabka and Ralph Macchio are also known as Johnny and Daniel from the original Karate Kid and the YouTube hit series Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai recently launched its second season and the two stars have been making the rounds with talk shows and publicity events, so this is a great opportunity.

Some of tonight’s presenters are also nominees at the show. For example, Kane Brown is up for Top Country Male Artist and his self-titled album is nominated for Top Country Album. Brown is also nominated for Top Country Song for his song “Heaven”. Kane Brown is nominated in five categories total. The duo Florida Georgia Line is nominated in four categories, which include Top Country Artist, Top Country Song, and Top Country Duo/Group. David Guetta, who is also a presenter, is nominated in the Top Dance/Electronic Album category for his album “7”.

Presenters Julianne Hough and Terry Crews recently joined the America’s Got Talent family. When Tyra Banks exited the show as the host, Terry Crews picked up the gig for the All-Stars edition of the show. AGT 2019 premieres at the end of the month and Crews will return as the new host. Meanwhile, Heidi Klum and Mel B are no longer on the judges’ panel. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell remain. Hough and actress Gabrielle Union have replaced the supermodel and Spice Girl.

Becky G, who is a presenter at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, also recently appeared at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. But, she was a performer at those awards and tonight, she will be taking the stage solely to present.