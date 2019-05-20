Blake Shelton’s Team Dominates The Voice Finale

Night one of the season 16 The Voice finale airs tonight on NBC. While all four coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend, have competed well this season, only Shelton and Legend have contestants left in the finals.

Of the final four contestants competing in the finale for the season 16 win, three of them are from coach Blake Shelton’s team; Legend has one, Maelyn Jarmon. According to NBC, Shelton has been a judge every season of the show since it began and has coached 6 champions to victory. If one of his team members wins tomorrow, it will be his seventh win.

Here are the three contestants representing Team Blake in the finale:

22-year-old Andrew Sevener was in the middle of the pack last week, but was catapulted into the finale by an “Instant Save.” He grew up with musical influence from his parents and learned to play the guitar from his dad, and even started a band with his rocker father and country music-singing mother.

Gyth Rigdon is a 25-year-old country singer from Louisiana who grew up on his family’s racehorse farm and discovered his love for singing while jamming with his family around a campfire at age 15. Before The Voice, Rigdon was developing his talent and performance skills playing gigs at a local biker bar and touring his music.

Dexter Roberts already had a solid following heading into The Voice, after his seventh-place finish on American Idol season 13. His NBC bio says that he was discovered when he was 23 and began touring nationwide (he is now 27 years old). He was offered a record deal in Nashville that fell through, so The Voice is his second shot at fame and a successful recording career.

The official synopsis for part 1 of the live finale reads “The final four artists perform live for the coaches three times: one solo cover, a special duet with their coach and the debut of their first original single; one of the four artists will be one step closer to being named The Voice.” Tomorrow night’s part 2 finale description says “It is revealed who America has chosen to be the winner; chart-topping artists perform and collaborate with the four finalists; fan-favorite past contestants perform.”

Shelton has been dominant all season. When the Top 24 were named, 8 were from his team. Last week, when 8 had to be cut down to 4, Shelton still had 5 artists in the competition, while Clarkson had 1, Legend had 2, and Levine had none remaining. Though it may seem like that favors Team Blake to win season 16, Team Legend’s Maelynn Jarmon is an extremely strong contender, and TV Line gives her a 60 percent chance at winning; of Shelton’s team members, they predict that Dexter Roberts has the best chance at victory, with a 20 percent likelihood of winning.

Tune in to part 1 of the live finale of season 16 of The Voice, tonight at 8/7c. on NBC. Part 2 will air live tomorrow at the same time, and a season 16 winner will be crowned at the end of the night.