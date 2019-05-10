Blue Bloods Season 10: Is the Show Canceled or Renewed?

Blue Bloods has been renewed for a tenth season by CBS, with series lead Tom Selleck inking a new deal to return as the show’s lead, according to CBS. Season 10 will premiere during the 2019-2020 fall schedule.

“’Blue Bloods’ has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

CBS says the series is also the most-watched network drama on its digital platforms, including CBS All Access.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Blue Bloods is averaging about 12.95 million viewers per episode (including a week of delayed viewing), ranking among the top 10 shows on TV. Its 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 is second-best on Friday, behind only Fox’s Last Man Standing. The show has aired on Friday nights for almost its entire run, and has built up a sizable following throughout the last ten seasons.

In addition to Selleck, Blue Bloods stars several other celebrated actors, including Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Leonard Goldberg, Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns and Siobhan Byrne O’Connor executive produce the CBS TV Studios series, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The family/cop drama centers around the Irish-American Reagan family, a multi-generational clan of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck) leads both the police force and his family. His brood includes seasoned detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Assistant District Attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and Jamie (Will Estes), who left a future career in law to follow in the family footsteps.

Check out the full CBS announcement about the renewal below:

Season 9 of “Blue Bloods” premiered Sept. 28, 2018, with the season finale airing April 12, 2019. Keep your eyes peeled for the season 10 premiere date.

