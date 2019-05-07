Briana DeJesus Is Concerned for Jenelle Evans Over Dog Death

Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans’ costar on Teen Mom 2, is reportedly concerned for her friend’s safety after Evans’ husband David Eason was accused of killing her dog last Tuesday. DeJesus told Radar Online that she was “very disturbed” by Eason’s actions, and that she just wants to support her friend through this tragedy.

“I am very disturbed to hear about the alleged dog incident,” DeJesus told Radar Online. “I don’t care who you are, but hurting animals is not ok and my heart is breaking over this.”

DeJesus told the publication that she’s been in contact with Evans since the incident happened, and that her friend has been struggling with how to move forward in her marriage, maintain her career, and be a mom since her husband allegedly attacked and killed her dog.

“I have been in communication with Jenelle a ton lately and I know there is a lot of pressure on her because of her wanting to keep her family intact and wanting to keep her career/job on the show in tact as well,” DeJesus explained. “I support her in every way I can, and she knows that I am here for her however she needs.”

“I think there are obvious concerns regarding David and regarding children being around him,” DeJesus continued. “I do believe at the end of the day Jenelle is going to be connected to him regardless of what may come because of their daughter Ensley.”

DeJesus told Radar the dog’s death didn’t have an impact on her relationship with Evans. “I will always have her back as she’s a true friend of mine regardless of my thoughts on David and what has or hasn’t gone down,” she said. “I know she wants her family and I am here for her in any way she needs me as she attempts to figure out her next steps.”

DeJesus’ comments come amid reports Eason is seeking anger management following the shooting. TMZ reported that sources close to the former MTV personality said he realizes now that his temper could “potentially prove dangerous to those around him. He also reportedly hopes seeking counseling will help save his marriage.”

Eason is accused of killing the Teen Mom 2 star’s dog Tuesday afternoon, according to Radar Online, who reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon. According to Radar, the authorities quickly responded to the call and visited Evans’ home to investigate the incident.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason defended himself and his actions on his Instagram page (which has now been either deactivated or taken down), claiming it wasn’t the first time Nugget had “bit Ensley aggressively.”

Eason posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

TMZ reports that Eason is now under investigation for animal cruelty after the Attorney General’s Office received 138 complaints about the incident. The Attorney General’s Office referred the complaints to Animal Control after review, and also informed the Columbus County Sheriff.

It’s unclear at this time if Eason is facing charges, an arrest or any jail time; Animal Control first needs to confirm the dog is dead, and verify Evans and Eason have possession of the dog’s corpse before any charges can be brought up, according to TMZ. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that they, along with the Columbus County Animal Control, have “initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. The investigation is ongoing.”

Evans told the magazine that she was considering a divorce, but said, “nothing is finalized.” The reality star asked fans to respect her privacy while she mourns the dog’s death and figures out her next steps.

