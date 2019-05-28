Britney Spears Posts Mini-Dress Montage Amid Crisis Rumors

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself in various mini-dresses. The “Oops, I Did it Again” singer posed in a couple of different outfits, strutting her stuff on a balcony while someone filmed.

Spears, who has allegedly been going through a personal crisis that involves legal issues with her conservatorship as well as a mental overload of sorts, appears to be enjoying herself as she dances in a short, pink dress, a white, off-the-shoulder dress, and a low-cut, baby blue dress. Each look hit Spears above the knee and was paired with black heels.

Spears got her groove on to the song “Man Down” by Rihanna which played in the background.

“I didn’t mean to end his life, I know it wasn’t right. I can’t even sleep at night, can’t get it off my mind,” the lyrics read.

Spears took the video on Monday, she explained, in another video in which she told her fans that she does indeed post her own videos. Evidently, there’s been some speculation surrounding the videos on Spears’ social media accounts — so she took this time to clear things up.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you’re wrong, but I hope you like it,” Spears said. You can see the video below. Click the right arrow button to see the aforementioned mini-dress montage.

In a subsequent post, Spears uploaded a still from her video, perhaps really loving one of her looks in particular — one in the white dress. You can check that out below.

Spears canceled her new Las Vegas residency after her father went through some serious health issues. A short while later, she checked herself into a mental health facility. While there have been numerous reports about Spears’ mental health, she has been active on social media and hasn’t exactly disappeared from the spotlight.

One report from a couple of weeks ago quotes Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph as saying that Spears may “never” perform again. However, TMZ caught up with Spears a short while later and she was asked if the world would see her perform again. Her response? “Of course!”