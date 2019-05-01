BTS Members: What Are Their Real Names?

BTS has officially crossed over. The South Korean group has made an unprecedented break into the U.S. mainstream with chart-topping singles, record-breaking videos on YouTube, and acclaimed performances on SNL and award shows like the Grammys. This success has led many fans to ask: who are the members in the group? What are their real names?

BTS has seven members. The group’s leader is RM, who was born Kim Nam-joon. During a recent interview with Billboard, RM, 24, talked about why the group connects with young listeners. “Honestly, from our standpoint, every day is stressful for our generation. It’s hard to get a job, it’s harder to attend college now more than ever,” he explained. “Adults need to create policies that can facilitate that overall social change. Right now, the privileged class, the upper class needs to change the way they think.”

BTS Has 7 Members & Have Been Active Since 2013

Suga, born Min-Yoon-gi, has said that BTS’ message of peace is what’s enabled them to connect with listeners worldwide. “This isn’t just Korea, but the rest of the world,” he said. “The reason why our music resonates with people around the world who are in their teens, 20s and 30s is because of these issues.” At 26, Suga is the group’s second-oldest member.

Jimin, born Park Ji-min, revealed that the group initially rapped, but they pivoted to singing to appeal with a larger audience. “I went so far as to learn how to rap,” he jokingly recalled. “But after they had me do it once, they were like, ‘Let’s just work harder on vocals.’” Jimin is 23.

Jungkook Is the Group’s Youngest Member at 21

Jungkook was born Jeon Jung-kook. He told Elle Magazine that he’s still in awe of the group’s success, and is thankful for all the fans who made it possible. “It’s sometimes just unbelievable; partially maybe it was a bit of luck,” he remarked. “But we do our best and keep working no matter what. The fans supported us so much, they love us. We’d like to go higher from here.” At 21, Jungkook is the group’s youngest member.

V, born Kim Tae-hyung, is the group’s baritone singer. He’s enjoyed touring the United States, and the experiences he’s had along the way. “Every one of the shows on the U.S. [was amazing]. The tour was unforgettable,” he said. “Personally, it was my favorite moments when I went to Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Chicago Art Museum.” V is 23.

RM aka Rap Monster Is the Group’s Designated Leader

J-Hope was born Jung Ho-seok. He’s released solo music in addition to his work with BTS. He prides himself on the variety of the group’s singles. “We deliver many different messages to people of our generation,” he explained. “I want them to get good energy by listening to BTS music. The music helped me sympathize with our young generation and also empathize with them. I’d like to create and write more music that represents them.”

Jin was born Kim Seok-jin. At 26, he is the group’s oldest member. He told Elle that the group’s music has helped bring people together. “On the tour, I noticed that quite a number of people spoke Korean to communicate with us,” he revealed. “It was so great, and they were special moments.

RM, or Rap Monster, was born Kim Nam-joon. He is the group’s designated leader, and often the one who talks most during interviews. “I loved writing lyrics for rap when I was in junior high. I loved studying, but somehow I wanted to be a rapper who can write and rap,” he recalled. “My songs have made me someone who constantly observes society and wants to be a person who can have [a] better, positive impact on other people. RM is 24.