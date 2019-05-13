‘Bull’ Season 4: Has the Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Tonight is the season 3 finale of Bull, and fans of the television drama are curious if the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Last Thursday, the CBS show was renewed for a fourth season.

CBS renewed six other dramas for additional seasons, including Hawaii Five-O and Macgyver.

As multiple outlets have pointed out, the renewal of Bull hasn’t come without controversy. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television pulled out of the legal series in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the show’s star, Michael Weatherly.

Earlier this year, harassment allegations came out against Weatherly by co-star Eliza Dushku. The statements resulted in a $9.5 million settlement between Duskhu and CBS. Deadline writes, “Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw have been major supporters of the Time’s Up movement from the start, and I hear Spielberg, who had met with Dushku, didn’t want to be associated with the series any longer. That is a bold move since a long-running CBS procedural is considered one of the most lucrative propositions in the TV business, often associated with a financial windfall for producers.”

In her allegations against Weatherly, Duskhu said she was sexually harassed by the actor, who made “lewd comments” to her during her time on the show. She went on to describe the atmosphere on the set of Bull as “toxic”. In a Boston Globe op-ed written by the actress, herself, she details the alleged harassment, writing, “Weatherly harassed me from early on. The tapes show his offer to take me to his “rape van, filled with all sorts of lubricants and long phallic things.” There was also his constant name-calling; playing provocative songs (like “Barracuda”) on his iPhone when I approached my set marks; and his remark about having a threesome…”

In response to her claims, Weatherly admitted that he was responsible for behavior that was “both not funny and not appropriate,” adding, “I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza.” In a statement emailed to The New York Times, Weatherly wrote, “When Eliza told me that she wasn’t comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza.” Speilberg, as his fans are aware, is a big donor to the Time’s Up Movement.

Be sure to tune into the season finale of Bull on CBS tonight at 10pm ET/PT.