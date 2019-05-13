California Wildfires on Keeping Up With the Kardashians – Were Their Homes Impacted?

On tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans will finally see the famous family’s experience with the wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles area last fall. The reality stars kept their millions of Instagram and Twitter followers up-to-date when the fires were a threat last year, so fans already know how things turned out, but the reality show will reveal just how terrifying it was to experience in real time.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Fire Escape,” reads “Wildfires erupt in the neighborhood and the families are forced to leave their homes; Kim and her team await word on whether or not the president will endorse their prison reform legislation; Kris stars in an Ariana Grande music video.” Calabasas, which is famous for being the home of the Kardashian-Jenners since the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was one of the cities most at risk of destruction during the Woolsey Fires.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Woolsey Fires were likely the worst wildfires to ever hit Malibu, reporting that over 400 single family homes were destroyed. Luckily for the Kardashian-Jenners, their homes all made it out of the devastation, and they remained safe while they waited for the fires to be contained.

When the fires started last year, Kim Kardashian West posted a video to her Instagram story, as she watched the fires from the safety of a private plane. Shortly after, she updated fans with another post that she had landed at her Hidden Hills home with “1 hour to pack & evacuate.” Then, Kim tweeted “I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment.”

I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe 🙏🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2018

Her husband, Kanye West, also used Twitter to reach out to concerned fans to thank them for their prayers and assure them that his family was together and safe. While she waited out the fires, Kim shared a photo with her niece True. She told her 120million followers that she’s snuggling with her niece to try “to get [her] mind off of this fire.” She also reiterated her husband’s earlier message, saying “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Khloe updated fans that she and her daughter True had to evacuate with only “the clothes on my back,” and Kourtney shared a photo on her Instagram story to show that she had left her home with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. With the photo, she wrote “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight.” Kylie and her daughter Stormi were in Baltimore at the time of the fires, and Kris was with Kendall in New York City for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

It was initial reported by TMZ that Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was among those destroyed. Following that report, Jenner and her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, posted a video assuring fans that they and their dogs were “out of the fire zone” at a safe house. In the video, Jenner said “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air.” Hutchins contributes “We’re having a vodka. It’s been a hell of a morning. But we’re safe, that’s all that matters.”

In spite of those early reports, Jenner revealed to concerned fans that her house had made it in another Instagram post,, According to the LA Times, Jenner bought the “3,500-square-foot Malibu mansion in an off-market deal for $3.575 million” in 2015.

